Ventura Smalley, 15, a Santa Rosa High School sophomore who broke into Sonoma County radio as a volunteer deejay at the KOWS 92.5 FM community radio station, starts his first on-air job in commercial radio Wednesday.

Smalley, who describes himself as a fan of classic country music, will work the 7 p.m.-to-midnight shift Monday through Friday at The Bull, 99.1 FM. The station’s motto is “Legends of Country.”

“I grew up around my grandma and she always listened to country music, like Johnny Cash and George Strait,” Smalley said. “I found I liked it. Not a lot of people my age listen to it.”

The young deejay, who transferred from Piner High School to Santa Rosa High School earlier this year, said he won’t be able to continue his weekly Friday night shows on KOWS.

“I won’t have enough time to stay at KOWS,” where he started working on the air at age 14, Smalley said.

Smalley also has done technical and production work at KZST, one of The Bull’s sister stations, first as a volunteer and since his 15th birthday as a part-time employee.

At KZST, he became a protege of long-time local radio host Brent Farris, who recently retired.

“Brent Farris helped me get my job,” Smalley said. “Eventually, I want to be like Brent Farris and be a local jock and keep everything local. Right now, I’m going with the flow.”

Both KZST and The Bull (call letters: K256DA) are owned by Amaturo Sonoma Media Group, which owns nine local radio stations in all.

