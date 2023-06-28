Nicole Scherzinger engaged to former rugby star Thomas Evans: 'My Ever After'

Don't cha wish your girlfriend was a fiancée like me?

Pussycat Dolls singer and television star Nicole Scherzinger is taking her relationship with former rubgy player and model Thomas Evans to the next level. The couple announced Tuesday that they are ready to walk down the aisle.

"I said yes 💍♥️," Scherzinger captioned two photos of Evans proposing by the sea. The first picture showed Evans kneeling on the sand and showing a ring to a surprised Scherzinger. The second photo showed the couple holding each other.

Evans shared the same photos to his Instagram feed Tuesday, with the caption "My Ever After💍♥️."

Scherzinger, 44, and Evans, 38, first sparked romance rumors in 2019, when the former athlete appeared on a celebrity version of "The X Factor U.K.," according to People. The "Masked Singer" personality served as a judge on the series.

Less than a year after denying the dating rumors, the couple made their relationship red-carpet official at the 2020 Golden Globe Awards. Since then, the couple has shared many, many beach vacation pics, workout videos and Valentine's Day posts.

"Woke to an interpretive dance followed by a mean cup of tea by @te11 🤣 Happy Valentine's Day everyone!," Scherzinger captioned a 2021 Instagram post. "Whether you're loving yourself or loving someone else, remember that you are Loved and have a blessed day 💕"

The engagement is the first for both Evans and Scherzinger. Evans was previously linked to English model and actress Kelly Brook. They broke up in 2013.

Scherzinger, who is also a dancer and musical star, previously dated British race car driver Lewis Hamilton for seven years before splitting in 2015. She then dated Bulgarian tennis star Grigor Dimitrov from 2016 to 2019.

Jason Momoa, Paris Hilton, singer JoJo and Naomi Campbell were among a handful of celebrities congratulating the pair on their engagement in the comments.

"Congratulations love!👰🏻‍♀️," Hilton wrote.

"cheeeehuuuuuu. congratulations. ❤️❤️❤️❤️all my aloha," commented "Fast X" star Momoa.

Singers Keri Hilson and Michelle Williams, and actors Rebel Wilson, Sarah Hyland and Luke Evans also shared their well wishes for the couple.