Despite previously announced hopes of finishing out the 2023 theatrical season at its longtime home within the winery ruins at Jack London State Historic Park, Sonoma County’s Transcendence Theatre Company announced on Friday that its final two productions of the summer will instead take place at Glen Ellen’s Beltane Ranch.

The announcement was made by Transcendence Theatre Company founders Amy Miller and Brad Surosky, taking the stage during the second act of its current production, “The Beat Goes On,” at Belos Cavalos Ranch in Kenwood.

“We had hoped to have the rest of our Broadway Under the Stars season at Jack London, but it looks like that’s not going to happen,” said Surosky. “Things are taking longer than anticipated, so we will not be able to return this year.”

The company’s current season of shows officially began on June 16, with Belos Cavalos serving as a short-term relocation for the eight-performance run of the musical revue “The Beat Goes On,” while a court-mandated environmental review takes place at Jack London. The study stems from a lawsuit brought against the California Department of Parks and Recreation by the California State Park Rangers Association, who have challenged the appropriateness of Transcendence’s productions in the park.

In a September 2019 statement from Mike Lynch, president of the rangers association, he argued that the Transcendence shows “are not consistent with the goal of the General Plan to ‘encourage low-impact activities that support and historically compliment the interpretive topics.’” The lawsuit claims that State Parks officials neglected to conduct a comprehensive enough study of the shows’ impact on the area, as required under the California Environmental Quality Act.

According to Matt Leffert, executive director of the nonprofit Jack London Partners, which manages the park for the state of California, the review was initially expected to have been completed in time for Transcendence to hold it’s full season there. As progress dragged on, the first show of the season was moved to Belos Cavalos, with expectations that the next two productions – a 12-show run of the musical “The Full Monty” and a six-show run of a musical review titled “An Enchanted Evening” – would be back at Jack London.

“Jack London Park Partners and Transcendence worked so hard to complete the process in time for the 2023 season,” said Leffert. “Unfortunately, many aspects of the compliance are out of our hands as California State Parks is the lead agency for the California Environmental Quality Act process necessary to permit this event.”

Transcendence originally began staging shows at Jack London in 2012, teaming with Jack London Partners at a time when the historic park – the former home and ranch of the acclaimed author of “Call of the Wild” and other books – was facing closure during a spate of state-wide recession-era government budget cuts. In an agreement with the park, the theater company donates $5 to Jack London Partners for every ticket sold to its Broadway Under the Stars shows. Over the last decade, that’s resulted in over $650,000 raised to help keep the park open and functioning year round.

In the wake of the pandemic, which forced Transcendence and other theaters to close for nearly two years, the company has suffered severe financial losses, and Surosky said the company was counting on 2023 to get things back on track.

“Our organization’s very survival is at stake this year,” he said. “We already have had many unexpected expenses moving to multiple venues. We are asking the community’s support more than ever to support us through ticket sales and donations.”

Once the study is complete, and a period of public response has been observed, the company hopes to finalize an agreement with the state that will give Transcendence and Jack London Partners a sense of security for the future.

“It is critical for the future of Transcendence Theatre Company that State Parks complete the environmental study this summer,” said Susan Hoeffel, President of Transcendence Theatre Company Board of Directors, “so that Transcendence can secure a new State Parks 10-year agreement sustaining the preservation of Jack London State Historic Park for the next decade.”

Until then, the move to Beltane Ranch assures that the season will not have to be canceled, which came dangerously close to happening, according to Surosky.

“We owe a tremendous community-wide thank you to the Beltane Ranch family for saving our season and helping us continue to provide arts education,” said Surosky in a media release distributed over the weekend. “Transcendence’s partnership with Beltane Ranch to host the remainder of our season is critical to our organization’s future.”

Lauren Benward, Vice President of Beltane Ranch, said she is happy to have arrived at a solution to the theater company’s escalating crisis.

“We offered to host the second and third productions of Transcendence’s 2023 Summer Season at Beltane Ranch as soon as we learned that Transcendence’s ability to continue as a local arts organization would cease without a summer season to raise the funds needed to continue,” she said.

Because of previous commitments at Beltane Ranch, unfortunately, the scheduled dates for “An Enchanted Evening” have been modified. The production will now run September 7 - 17 with performances on Thursdays, Fridays and Sunday evenings, skipping Saturdays.

According to Leffert, of Jack London Partners, the decision to hold the remaining shows at Beltane Ranch is a bittersweet one.

“Bittersweet for us because we’re happy for our community that the shows will go on, but deeply saddened not to host this season,” he said. “The loss of these shows is a stark reminder of how important TTC is to our operating budget.”