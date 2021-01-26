‘No politics or COVID’ at Occidental Center for the Arts

The monthly email newsletter from the Occidental Center for the Arts for January bore a subject line most of us can applaud: “Music, Literature and Art (no politics or COVID!!)”

It’s an ongoing theme for Tina Marchetti, executive director for the center.

“I also put a tag line on the poster for our last show that said, ‘Not wildfires, not COVID, not even the 2020 election. Nothing could stop this amazing show from lifting your spirits,’” she said.

Since state and county shelter-in-place orders closed the venue in mid-March last year, the center has presented four virtual variety shows, three virtual art exhibits and four virtual book launch events online.

“We really did not set out with any schedule in mind,” Marchetti said. “Like everybody else, we had no idea the pandemic would go on this long.”

Even so, Marchetti sees an upside.

“The requirement to go virtual has been exciting in the days since the shutdown,” she said. “We can reach out to more people.”

The center’s quarterly variety show series continues next month, on Feb. 27, with a fifth online event, titled “Winter Classic.” It will emphasize early 20th century classics and standards and will feature pianist Mary Watkins and members of the Santa Rosa Symphony.

Watkins plans to play “Days of Wine and Roses,” the theme song Henry Mancini composed (with lyrics by Johnny Mercer) for the movie of the same name in 1962.

Other musical acts to be included are the Dirty Cello band, Miles McKenzie, Meredith Axelrod and Craig Ventresco, Teal Collins and Josh Zee and Ricky Mier.

Pianist Barbara Higbie will play swing, blues and jazz, including Peggy Lee’s “I Love Being Here with You.”

There will a bit of classic drama in the program, too, with Steve Fowler and Andrea Van Dyke performing a scene from “The Rivals,” written by Richard Brinsley Sheridan and first introduced at London’s Covent Garden in 1775.

Some of the variety show’s performances were recorded live, with social distancing protocols in place, on the stage of the Occidental Center for Arts, which is closed. Others recorded their performances at home.

The program will be presented at 8 p.m. on YouTube and Facebook. Visit occidentalcenterforthearts.org for information.

The center also continues its virtual book launch series with a fifth event since the shutdown, this time featuring Santa Rosa author Jonah Raskin and his “Dark Past, Dark Future,” the third book in his mystery series about Tioga Vignetta, a fictional detective operating in the Sonoma Valley.

Raskin will appear on Zoom at 4 p.m. Feb. 21. Check the center’s website for details.

The current Occidental Center for the Arts art exhibit, “Watercolors,” continues online through Feb. 27. In the meantime, the center is hosting in-person visits by appointment.

“Our goal is to also open the gallery once a week with limited viewers,” Marchetti said. “We’re currently offering private viewings by appointment.”

Email info@occidentalcenterforthearts.org to set up a visit to the gallery.

All of the Occidental Center for the Arts events are free, with donations accepted.

With multiple formats and varied approaches, the Occidental Center for the Arts is determined to keep offering arts and entertainment programs.

“With all that’s going in the world right now,” Marchetti said, “we need the arts more than ever.”

