No slowing down for Petaluma racecar builder

At 66, Joe Carr shows no signs of slowing down.

He’s still working, racing and winning, and always looking to go faster, a trait he acquired in childhood and perfected into a career as a championship race car driver and chassis builder. After more than a half-century in the racing industry, he sees no reason to step on the brakes just yet.

“I don’t even think about retiring. Racing is all I’ve ever done,” said Carr, owner of Petaluma-based Carr Racing Chassis, which specializes in fabrication, design and restoration of race cars, as he prepared to leave for a weekend of vintage race car competition at Portland International Raceway. “I wouldn’t know what to do with myself.”

Racing has never stopped being fun for Carr, whose interest developed by watching his father, the first British Motors automotive mechanic in their hometown of Columbia, Missouri, working on his boss’ race car. By the time he was 10, Carr was attending races and assembling his own toolbox.

“My first job was with Columbia Autosport, a dealership for Jaguar, MG, Austin and Triumph,” said Carr. “Its owner, Bob Hubbard, raced an MG Midget. I started helping him at night. That’s how I got into racing.”

After Carr built his first race car, with the help of his father, he then attended drivers’ school.

“I wasn’t quite old enough to join Sports Car Club of America, but with my parents’ permission I could race,” he said. “So Dad signed and I forged my mom’s signature. I became the first 18-year-old to make the national championship in points.”

Carr quickly established a winning reputation at racetracks throughout the Midwest while learning to fabricate replacement parts.

“We were making our own parts because we couldn’t afford to buy them,” said Carr. “In our era it wasn’t about money. It was about talent. I built a Jensen-Healy and we made the Nationals again.”

Recruited by Huffaker Engineering to work with their factory team, Carr moved to Petaluma in January, 1979, where he performed a lot of welding and hauling of the team’s Trans-Am race car.

“We raced all over the United States,” he said. “I was once on the road for three straight months. In 1982, our team won the SCCA award for best engineered car and captured the Trans-Am championship with Elliott Forbes Robinson driving.”

After leaving Huffaker, Carr opened his own shop, Racecraft, with plans to build road race cars for customers and to race as much as possible. He had a hand in building the first 50 Saleen Mustangs, a special edition high-performance Ford Mustang.

A door of opportunity opened for Carr in the mid-1980s, when Petaluma Speedway promoter John Soares approached him about introducing a new class of racing featuring dirt modifieds. Soares had purchased several dirt modified race cars, which were becoming popular in the Midwest.

“I knew I could build a better car, so I fabricated my own,” Carr said. “I built the first dirt modified on the west coast and the buyers built their own motors. As its popularity spread, more tracks began adding the modified class. IMCA got involved and started the Great Western Classic — eight days of racing at eight different tracks. That’s probably the most fun I’ve ever had.”

With demand growing at tracks throughout Northern California for the appealingly affordable dirt modifieds, Carr renamed his business Carr Racing, and began manufacturing the Carr racing chassis.

“I started running at Watsonville, Antioch and San Jose in order to showcase my cars,” he said. “We ended up building more than 230 modifieds that competed at nearly every dirt track in the state,”

At Petaluma Speedway, a hometown rivalry developed between Carr and Victor Gonella. Their epic match-ups became legendary, carving into the lore of the historic adobe oval. In 1996, Carr won the final six races to win the dirt modified track championship by one point over Gonella.

Ranked at the top of the division’s all-time winners, Carr routinely gave away his trophies to admiring young race fans and welcomed them to sit in the driver’s seat of his racer.

He no longer builds or works on dirt track cars, but there’s no shortage of business. Owners come from all over the country seeking his services, which go beyond fabrication and building to race preparation and track testing support. In 2017, the SCCA honored him as Mechanic of the Year. During the pandemic, Carr Racing worked on five cars belonging to one owner.

He’s currently restoring a 1961 Cooper Monaco, building a new MG and has a 2021 Mazda Miata ready for a new chassis. He’s scheduled to compete on the Formula One track at Indianapolis Motor Speedway in September and at events in Colorado and Laguna Seca Raceway.

On the track, Carr wants to win, never settling for second place, and he’s always run his business with that same attitude in mind.

“Everybody thought I’d be out of business by now,” he said. “But I’m still here. I’ve outlasted them all. Racers have a love/hate relationship with me. They hate me until they need me. Then they love me.”

