7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 12 — Gallery talk, artist Bob Nugent in conversation with Museum of Sonoma County director and curator Jeff Nathanson.

When: Through Nov. 5. Hours are 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday.

What: “Nature Abstracted,” an exhibition of work by Chiyomi Taneike Longo, Bob Nugent and Younhee Chung Paik.

When you’re told that an art exhibit’s theme is nature, you might expect to see walls full of landscape paintings.

The “Nature Extracted” exhibit, which opened in June and runs until early November at the Museum of Sonoma County, is devoted to our emotional reactions to the world around us, not just how it looks.

“I was thinking about wanting to do an abstract art exhibition a number of years ago, before COVID,” said Jeff Nathanson, executive director and curator of the museum.

In recent years, the museum has focused on topical themes including feminism and racial issues, as well as the environment and climate change.

“I wanted to do a show of abstract work inspired by nature,” Nathanson said.

He began to visit the studios of artists whose work would fit that theme and ultimately chose 18 pieces by Bob Nugent, Chiyomi Longo and Younhee Chung Paik.

Nugent, former Sonoma State University gallery director, art teacher and art department chairman, lives in Healdsburg and divides his time between Sonoma County and, since 1984, the Amazon River region in Brazil.

“The place just hit me,” Nugent said. “I fell in love with the people and the place. I was inspired by the Amazon and the world’s other gardens under threat from drilling, strip mining and gold mining.”

Standing in front of Hudson’s large, colorful, Amazon-inspired painting “Perdido II,” Nathanson described it as a portal to another dimension.

“It’s appealing to my desire to get into the landscapes and experience nature,” he explained.

The sole sculpture in the exhibit is Nugent’s “Sonoma Standards,” a grouping of six upright, weathered, oak planks.

“I like to look at them from outside and then walk through them,” Nathanson said. “There are marks from insects on the wood, but the artist also has added carvings. It’s almost like he’s having a conversation with the material.”

That is exactly what happened, the artist confirmed. “I carved away at the wood in answer to the bugs,” Nugent said.

Longo, who is originally from Japan, has been a resident of Santa Rosa for 40 years. She grew up wanting to be poet but once in the United States, she found it more practical and effective to express herself visually rather than try to translate her ideas to English.

The wondrous thing about abstract art is that everyone can see something different in it.

“It’s almost like you’re seeing ships in clouds,” Nathanson said of Longo’s large, multi-paneled oil painting titled “My Space.”

“Was that what the artist really meant,” he added, “or are you imposing your own perception?”

Sometimes the inspiration for an abstract work of art is actually quite visceral. Longo’s “My Space” has its origins in the real business world of art.

“That piece has my whole emotional mood in there,” she said. “I was so angry.”

The back story behind the painting is that Longo had agreed to participate in a two-person show with another artist, only to find that her work was to be relegated to the smaller of two rooms at the gallery.

“I came home and I was mad. I got every canvas I had,” she said. “I was painting all over, and then I put it together. I made it big so they couldn’t hide it.”

Whatever the artist’s driving motivation was originally, the piece took on a personality of its own.

“It’s like a grid. The panels generally don’t connect, but in some cases, she did decide to connect them,” Nathanson said.

“It’s unpredictable and unexpected. She’s coming at the work from a place inside,” he said of Longo’s work. “She’s expressing emotions as opposed to abstracting images from a natural setting. She’s adding mystery and suspense.”

The exhibit also features work by Younhee Chung Paik, a Korean-born artist who divides her time among Oakland, New York and Seoul.

One of the most visually striking pieces in the exhibit is Paik’s “17 Days on the Baltic Sea,” a multi-panel work wrapped into a corner of the exhibit space. Originally titled “16 Days on the Baltic Sea,” the work actually now contains 18 panels. The artist kept adding new images, Nathanson said.

“She added one just for this show, so we have a bonus,” he explained.

One of the most realistically representational pieces in the exhibit is also by Paik, a powerful image of the planets titled “Columbus Finds The Way.”

“Younhee’s work references nature in a more literal way,” Nathanson said. “You can see that in her ‘Tree Chorus.’ It really suggests what you see when you’re in a forest and you look through the branches.”

Abstract art inspired by nature might strike some visitors as an offbeat approach, but Nathanson is proud of the exhibit.

“I wanted to bring a show into this space that would be inspiring.” he said, “and create an environment for contemplation.”

