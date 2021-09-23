North Bay film fests live on, both in person and online
One of the things film enthusiasts love most about festivals is the sense of community these gatherings foster. And while some North Bay film fests will be solely online this autumn because of the continuing threat of the coronavirus, they’ll still provide communal connection.
“Even in a virtual format, film festivals are a way to share art and culture and hope for the future,” said Irène Hodes, director of the Sonoma County Jewish Film Festival, which will be all-virtual for the second year in a row due to the pandemic.
The Jewish film fest, now in its 26th year, runs Oct. 5 to Nov. 2. Also coming up this fall are the Mill Valley Film Festival, which plans to have both in-theater and online screenings, and the Napa Valley Film Festival, which will be only online.
“We’re really excited to be back in theaters,” said Mark Fishkin, director of the Mill Valley festival, to be held Oct. 7-17. Last year, the Mill Valley festival had a mix of online and drive-in movies, as in-theater events were barred under Marin County health guidelines.
Films will be shown in San Rafael and Mill Valley; attendees will need to show proof of vaccination and wear masks, Fishkin said.
“Our intent is to keep everybody safe and have this incredible experience that you can only get in a big theater,” he said, while recognizing that some people may prefer to watch from “the convenience of their couch.”
Fishkin is most excited about the quality of films this year.
“In a year where maybe some people doubted what would be available, we have one of our strongest schedules,” he said.
Online only for Napa Valley
The Napa Valley Film Festival, slated for Nov. 10-14 and presented by Cinema Napa Valley, recently announced it was going all-virtual with about 60 features, shorts and documentaries.
“There is only one negative in our view. Our hearts are broken that the shared experience celebrating the love of film, food and wine … has to be postponed,” said Rick Garber, chairman of Cinema Napa Valley.
Wine tastings and food pairings have been hallmarks of the Napa festival. While those experiences will have to wait until 2022 in hopes the festival can be an in-person event then, Garber is excited about the lineup this year, the 10th anniversary of the Napa festival.
While it’s too soon to reveal details about films or speakers, he said by email, “We’re thrilled that the films in our program will feature exciting new works from new and established filmmakers and quite a few California premieres.”
The festival features “fascinating documentaries about compelling characters as well as untold stories and thought-provoking narrative films that you won’t see anywhere else,” Garber said.
Rare TV series
The Sonoma County Jewish Film Festival will feature more than films this year, Hodes said. Two rare TV series will be presented, one from Israel and one from Switzerland.
“We’re proud that we’re able to bring rare independent cinema to the Jewish community here,” she said. “But it’s not just for the Jewish community; it’s for the entire community. It really enriches our life in Sonoma County.”
Hodes noted that many Jews identify culturally with the religion, perhaps more than they do spiritually. Film “helps us remember what’s important about our identity,” she said.
Film festivals can be motivating and comforting and can “lift people up during these precarious times,” she said. “It just brings people together from many walks of life.”
Featuring women directors
Celebrating its 44th year, the Mill Valley festival will be held “round the clock,” Fishkin said, on the three screens at the Christopher B. Smith Rafael Film Center in San Rafael and at the two theaters in Mill Valley’s CineArts Sequoia.
The documentary program is especially strong this year, he said, adding that the festival launched a gender-equity initiative called Mind the Gap to feature more films made by female directors.
“Our goal was 50% women directors by 2020,” he said. “And we did make that goal.”
Fishkin said the Mill Valley festival often draws visitors from around the U.S. and from foreign countries but that this year it’s likely to be a more local event.
Hodes of the Jewish film festival said that during the past 18 months, many festivals have gone virtual out of necessity but that this has brought festival movies to people in remote places and to those, such as the elderly and physically challenged, who can’t attend in person.
“It’s a blessing for some people, people who are less able to go to a movie theater,” she said.
“So even when it becomes safe to get out a lot more often, and to have a more robust festival in person, we will always have a virtual component.”
UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy: