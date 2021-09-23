North Bay film fests live on, both in person and online

Alexander Valley Film Festival: The eighth annual festival will feature cutting-edge and indie films. April 22 to May 1, 2022. Info: avfilmsociety.org/alexander-valley-film-festival

Mendocino Film Festival: The 15th annual fest will be June 2-5, 2022. But this weekend two films screen outdoors at Friendship Park in Mendocino Village: “Young Frankenstein” on Friday, Sept. 24, and “A League of Their Own” on Saturday, Sept. 25. Both films start at 7:30 p.m. Tickets $10 adults, $5 children, mendocinofilmfestival.org

Sebastopol Documentary Film Festival is hailed for groundbreaking documentaries from around the world. It’s scheduled for March 24-27, the same time as the Sonoma festival. sebastopolfilmfestival.org

Sonoma International Film Festival: Held annually in late March, this festival has screenings on the final Saturday of each month. Coming Saturday, Sept. 25: “Stuntwomen: The Untold Hollywood Story.” Details and tickets: sonomafilmfest.org

“Labyrinth of Peace” is a six-part dramatic series from Switzerland. It’s 1945, and the war is over. Switzerland, the neutral country at the heart of Europe, was all but spared. Klara tries to mend the wounds of the war by caring for young displaced Holocaust survivors while her fiance Johann hopes to save his father-in-law’s textile company.

“A Starry Sky Above the Roman Ghetto” is a drama from Italy. Past and present meet upon the discovery of an old, mysterious photograph that will tie together Christian and Jewish students in search of the truth.

Sonoma County Jewish Film Festival, Oct. 5 to Nov. 2: all virtual. Info, tickets and several free films for streaming, such as “Mel Brooks: Make a Noise,” are at: jccsoco.org/filmfestival

“Born in Chicago”: Encompassing a wealth of explosive archival performance footage and no shortage of players steeped in blues heritage, this documentary pays loving tribute to a distinctly American art form.

“Women Is Losers”: Writer-director Lissette Feliciano revisits San Francisco of the ’60s and ’70s, a period when women were seen but seldom heard. The guide on this feminist journey is Celina, a Catholic high school rebel. This narrative feature celebrates the Celinas of the world, women of color who triumph over sexism and adversity.

“Rickshaw Girl”: In this Bangladeshi drama, feisty young painter Naima sets out on a quest to save her ailing father. Naima’s creative drive has her sneaking every opportunity to paint, and as her vivid artwork comes to life in beautifully animated form, there is hope her emergence as an artist will be her true salvation.

“Lady Buds”: When it comes to marijuana, women have been the most vital pioneers. Chris J. Russo’s amiable documentary celebrates the women and marginalized people who have tended the roots of cannabis culture, from innovating in medicinal usage and organic agriculture to combating discrimination.

“Bad Attitude: The Art of Spain Rodriguez”: Described by R. Crumb as a “working-class Latino crossed with left-wing radical crossed with crazy artist,” Zap Comix mainstay Spain Rodriguez was among those who revolutionized a disrespected art form in the underground comics wave of the late 1960s. Documentary.

Mill Valley Film Festival: Oct. 7-17: streaming and in theaters in Mill Valley and San Rafael. Tickets and schedules at mvff.com

One of the things film enthusiasts love most about festivals is the sense of community these gatherings foster. And while some North Bay film fests will be solely online this autumn because of the continuing threat of the coronavirus, they’ll still provide communal connection.

“Even in a virtual format, film festivals are a way to share art and culture and hope for the future,” said Irène Hodes, director of the Sonoma County Jewish Film Festival, which will be all-virtual for the second year in a row due to the pandemic.

The Jewish film fest, now in its 26th year, runs Oct. 5 to Nov. 2. Also coming up this fall are the Mill Valley Film Festival, which plans to have both in-theater and online screenings, and the Napa Valley Film Festival, which will be only online.

“We’re really excited to be back in theaters,” said Mark Fishkin, director of the Mill Valley festival, to be held Oct. 7-17. Last year, the Mill Valley festival had a mix of online and drive-in movies, as in-theater events were barred under Marin County health guidelines.

Films will be shown in San Rafael and Mill Valley; attendees will need to show proof of vaccination and wear masks, Fishkin said.

“Our intent is to keep everybody safe and have this incredible experience that you can only get in a big theater,” he said, while recognizing that some people may prefer to watch from “the convenience of their couch.”

Fishkin is most excited about the quality of films this year.

“In a year where maybe some people doubted what would be available, we have one of our strongest schedules,” he said.

Online only for Napa Valley

The Napa Valley Film Festival, slated for Nov. 10-14 and presented by Cinema Napa Valley, recently announced it was going all-virtual with about 60 features, shorts and documentaries.

“There is only one negative in our view. Our hearts are broken that the shared experience celebrating the love of film, food and wine … has to be postponed,” said Rick Garber, chairman of Cinema Napa Valley.

Wine tastings and food pairings have been hallmarks of the Napa festival. While those experiences will have to wait until 2022 in hopes the festival can be an in-person event then, Garber is excited about the lineup this year, the 10th anniversary of the Napa festival.

While it’s too soon to reveal details about films or speakers, he said by email, “We’re thrilled that the films in our program will feature exciting new works from new and established filmmakers and quite a few California premieres.”

The festival features “fascinating documentaries about compelling characters as well as untold stories and thought-provoking narrative films that you won’t see anywhere else,” Garber said.

Rare TV series

The Sonoma County Jewish Film Festival will feature more than films this year, Hodes said. Two rare TV series will be presented, one from Israel and one from Switzerland.

“We’re proud that we’re able to bring rare independent cinema to the Jewish community here,” she said. “But it’s not just for the Jewish community; it’s for the entire community. It really enriches our life in Sonoma County.”

Hodes noted that many Jews identify culturally with the religion, perhaps more than they do spiritually. Film “helps us remember what’s important about our identity,” she said.

Film festivals can be motivating and comforting and can “lift people up during these precarious times,” she said. “It just brings people together from many walks of life.”

Featuring women directors

Celebrating its 44th year, the Mill Valley festival will be held “round the clock,” Fishkin said, on the three screens at the Christopher B. Smith Rafael Film Center in San Rafael and at the two theaters in Mill Valley’s CineArts Sequoia.

The documentary program is especially strong this year, he said, adding that the festival launched a gender-equity initiative called Mind the Gap to feature more films made by female directors.

“Our goal was 50% women directors by 2020,” he said. “And we did make that goal.”

Fishkin said the Mill Valley festival often draws visitors from around the U.S. and from foreign countries but that this year it’s likely to be a more local event.

Hodes of the Jewish film festival said that during the past 18 months, many festivals have gone virtual out of necessity but that this has brought festival movies to people in remote places and to those, such as the elderly and physically challenged, who can’t attend in person.

“It’s a blessing for some people, people who are less able to go to a movie theater,” she said.

“So even when it becomes safe to get out a lot more often, and to have a more robust festival in person, we will always have a virtual component.”