North Bay vinyl sellers gear up for Record Store Day

Saturday will mark the 15th anniversary of Record Store Day, celebrating locally owned record stores across the country with a smorgasbord of special vinyl releases, reissues and other exclusive goodies only available in person at select stores.

Several independent shops in Sonoma County and throughout the North Bay are participating.

In Santa Rosa, The Next Record Store, located at 1899 Mendocino Ave. and formerly known as the Last Record Store, is planning its biggest Record Store Day ever, opening an hour early at 10 a.m. for walk-ins. The store will also be putting out more exclusive Record Store Day albums than in any previous year.

In Petaluma, recently opened Rain Dog Records is also opening at 10 a.m., with a limited quantity of special releases on hand.

The store, which originally took the spot vacated by Spin Records at 1060 Petaluma Blvd. N., is in the process of moving a few doors down to 1010 Petaluma Blvd. N., and is open at the new location only Saturday for the special event.

Newly opened Right On!!! Records, the first such shop in Napa in nearly two decades, is marking the day with exclusive releases, sales and giveaways starting at 11 a.m. Located at 2375 California Blvd., Suite A, in Napa, Right On!!! Records is run by music lover Tim Leonard, who opened the brick-and-mortar shop last summer after retiring from the wine industry.

Three record stores in Marin County also are getting in on the Record Store Day action. Watts Music, at 1211 Grant Ave. in Novato, opens at 10 a.m. and recommends vinyl collectors arrive early to get their copy of the Record Store Day exclusive 7-inch of “the lakes” and “the lakes (original version)” by Taylor Swift. Red Devil Records, at 894 Fourth St. in San Rafael, will have releases by Patti Smith, Charles Mingus and others when it opens at 11 a.m. Mill Valley Music, at 320 Miller Ave. in Mill Valley, is also opening at 11 a.m., with select releases on hand.

Mendocino County also has a few record stores taking part in the fun. Find special vinyl releases starting at 10 a.m. at Dig Music, at 362 North State Street in Ukiah. Come with an appetite for music and pizza to Flying Dog Wood Fired Pizza & Vinyl, at 65 South Main St. in Willits, to grab copies of records by the Grateful Dead, Alice in Chains, Mariah Carey and others beginning at 11 a.m. Music Merchant, at 337 North Franklin St. in Fort Bragg, is also on the list of participating stores, opening at 10 a.m.

Record Store Day was conceived in 2007 to support independent record store owners and employees. Special vinyl and CD releases and various promotional products are made exclusively for the day, and the list of records now includes include artists and labels both large and small in every genre.

All of this year’s 400 special Record Store Day releases are first-come, first-sold and each store receives a random selection of the exclusive albums. See the full list of participating stores and records at recordstoreday.com.