Proverbs asserting that laughter is the best medicine date all the way back to the Old Testament. The modern equivalent is to be found on social media, where breakout comedian Blake Lynch, better known as Nurse Blake, has amassed 4 million followers.

Lynch will bring his blend of humor, compassion and social advocacy to the Luther Burbank Center for the Arts in Santa Rosa Aug. 16 as part of his 100-city 2023 “Shock Advised Comedy Tour.”

He started his show business career by posting comedy videos as a way to cope with the stress of his nursing jobs. Now, even as he continues to work as a nurse, provoking laughter has become his career.

“As a nurse, humor is definitely part of the practice,” he said. “The stories I bring to my shows come from my being a nurse across the country.”

The comedian’s huge fan base started with health-care professionals who recognized the truth in his humor, and it grew from there.

“The running joke is that I perform wherever there’s a hospital. I tell nurses they’re not alone. It’s cool to see them laugh, but if you’re not in health care, you probably know someone who is, or you’ve been a patient.” Lynch said.

To him, his comedy career stems naturally from his work in the health-care world.

“We’re nurses because we want to take care of people,” he reasoned. “Nurses are probably some of the funniest people. They have to be. It’s really easy to relate to my audience.”

Lynch is also the creator and host of NurseCon at Sea, one of the largest and most popular nursing conferences offering fun and continuing-education courses for nurses, and the NurseCon App, which provides free continuing-education nursing courses.

“We bring drag queens on the cruise, too,” Lynch said.

He started Banned4Life to end the FDA’s ban on gay and bisexual men donating blood, ultimately contributing to the lifetime ban being lifted in 2015.

And he’s a bestselling author with his book, “I Want To Be A Nurse When I Grow Up.”

“I have another book coming, about Santa being sent to the ER,” Lynch said.

While Lynch’s work appeals to health-care workers, he finds the general public supports them, too.

“Patients are also feeling they deserve and need better care,” he added “I think the public is aware of what nurses do and need.”

