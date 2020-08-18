Obama included this Bay Area singer twice on his summer playlist

In what's become a yearly tradition, former President Barack Obama just released a new playlist of his favorite summer songs of 2020, and he's doubled down on one Bay Area artist: Vallejo native H.E.R.

Born in Vallejo in 1997, the 23-year-old R&B singer has been cranking out hits since her teen years on "Radio Disney's Next Big Thing." Her debut LP, "H.E.R.," won a Grammy for best R&B album in 2019, and she also won best R&B performance for her vocals on "Best Park" with Daniel Caesar. Her two appearances this year on Obama's playlist include "As I Am," off 2019's "I Used to Know Her," as well as "Smile," a collaboration with Nigerian singer Wizkid.

In his typically eclectic fashion, Obama's list features a diverse set of genres, ranging from classic folk songs by Bob Dylan ("Goodbye Jimmy Reed") to Billie Eilish's latest banger "My Future." His taste for classic hip-hop shows through in sureshots, like "Memory Lane (Sittin' in da Park)" from Nas's iconic debut "Illmatic," "Liberation" from Outkast's "Aquemini" and "Higher" off of D'angelo's "Brown Sugar."

Always a team player, the track list also shouts out several artists performing at this year's Democratic National Convention, including Common, Leon Bridges, The Chicks, Maggie Rogers, Billie Eilish, Billy Porter and Jennifer Hudson.

See the full list here:

