Subscribe

Obama included this Bay Area singer twice on his summer playlist

DAN GENTILE
SFGATE
August 18, 2020, 2:52PM
Updated 3 hours ago

In what's become a yearly tradition, former President Barack Obama just released a new playlist of his favorite summer songs of 2020, and he's doubled down on one Bay Area artist: Vallejo native H.E.R.

Born in Vallejo in 1997, the 23-year-old R&B singer has been cranking out hits since her teen years on "Radio Disney's Next Big Thing." Her debut LP, "H.E.R.," won a Grammy for best R&B album in 2019, and she also won best R&B performance for her vocals on "Best Park" with Daniel Caesar. Her two appearances this year on Obama's playlist include "As I Am," off 2019's "I Used to Know Her," as well as "Smile," a collaboration with Nigerian singer Wizkid.

In his typically eclectic fashion, Obama's list features a diverse set of genres, ranging from classic folk songs by Bob Dylan ("Goodbye Jimmy Reed") to Billie Eilish's latest banger "My Future." His taste for classic hip-hop shows through in sureshots, like "Memory Lane (Sittin' in da Park)" from Nas's iconic debut "Illmatic," "Liberation" from Outkast's "Aquemini" and "Higher" off of D'angelo's "Brown Sugar."

Always a team player, the track list also shouts out several artists performing at this year's Democratic National Convention, including Common, Leon Bridges, The Chicks, Maggie Rogers, Billie Eilish, Billy Porter and Jennifer Hudson.

See the full list here:

Dan Gentile is a culture editor at SFGATE. Email: Dan.Gentile@sfgate.com -- Twitter: @Dannosphere

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine