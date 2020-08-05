Occidental Center for the Arts rebounds with online variety shows

For the past decade, the Occidental Center for the Arts has made space for local performers onstage. Now, during the coronavirus pandemic and state shelter-in-place orders, local musicians and artists are returning the favor by participating in a series of “virtual variety shows” online.

“This is a completely new experience for us. For 10 years, we’ve been a live performance venue,” said Tina Marchetti, the center’s executive director.

Closed since mid-March, the center will present “Sonoma County’s Got Talent,” the third of its free online concerts featuring performances recorded in advance by participants at their homes, at 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 8, on the center’s YouTube channel.

The first show ran May 16, and drew a thousand views overnight. It was followed by a second virtual concert on June 20.

“When we did the first show, we didn’t envision it lasting. In May, we were new to the COVID-19 reality,” Marchetti said.

“I was inspired by a show I saw on TV with Lady Gaga,” she said. ”It wasn’t truly live. People performed their homes, like Elton John. I thought, ’That we could do.’“

“'One World: Together at Home,” Lady Gaga’s COVID-19 concert, also featured Paul McCartney, and aired April 18 on ABC and NBC and April 19 on BBC, as well as other networks and streaming services.

The Occidental center, which seated a maximum of 200 people for its live shows, obviously can’t operate at that level, but in Sonoma County terms, it can put together a popular local roster.

Sebastopol guitarist Nina Gerber, who first achieved prominence decades ago working with late Sonoma County singer-songwriter Kate Wolf, and Doug Jayne, bandleader and co-founder of Santa Rosa’s Last Record Store, have their fans.

The lineup for the newest show includes both of them, as well as Kevin Russell, guitarist, bandleader and Sebastopol Guitar Festival founder, and mandolinist Phil Lawrence, who has worked with members of the classic '60s rock band It's a Beautiful Day.

Other scheduled performers include the playful Sonoma County trio The Musers, pianists Abbie Gabrielson and Sonia Tubridy, oboist Daniel Celidore, jazz woodwinds player Paul McCandless, violinist Candy Girard and jazz diva Stella Heath of the French Oak band and the Billie Holiday Project concert series.

And the lineup’s not limited to musicians. Actors and puppeteers Conrad Bishop and Elizabeth Fuller, who ran their own Independent Eye theater company for 46 years, also will perform. They announced its closure in June but still hope to tour after shelter-in-place orders are eventually lifted, and they are continuing their other partnership, WordWorkers Press.

Andrea Van Dyke, Steve Fowler and Lois Pearlman also will give dramatic performances during the variety show.

It also includes a virtual art gallery tour of the center’s new exhibit artwork by its members. (The gallery is currently open to the public from noon to 4 p.m. Saturdays at 3850 Doris Murphy Court in Occidental, with masks and social distancing required.)

As in the previous two variety shows, Occidental Center for the arts members also have been recruited to introduce acts during the program, which will be followed by an online chat session following the show.

“It’s cool to see members connecting with each other during the chat session,” Marchetti said. “Typically this time of year we would be organizing our annual live variety show and our membership dinner.”

You can reach Staff Writer Dan Taylor at dan.taylor@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @danarts.