‘One of the most underappreciated musicians in rock’: Dave Mason heads to Petaluma’s Mystic Theatre

A co-founder with Steve Winwood of the exploratory rock band Traffic, Dave Mason may not be a household name, but he’s left his mark on rock and roll.

His time in Britain-based Traffic was brief, but Mason crafted anthems such as “Feelin’ Alright” during his short tenure with the band.

When he reached his early 20s, he chose to leave Britain for the U.S. and launch what became a successful solo career.

His debut solo album, “Alone Together” starts with the rollicking “Only You Know and I Know,” which is the title of his forthcoming autobiography.

“Alone Together” went gold as did two subsequent mid-1970s albums.

In 1977, Mason released “Let It Flow,” which became his only platinum album, on the strength of such songs as “We Just Disagree.”

“What I do is more of a craft than it is an art,” Mason told me in a late April interview. But sometimes, “you get a flash of inspiration and something comes through.”

Mason and his band will head to Petaluma’s Mystic Theatre to perform Friday, May 20.

Born in 1946 in Worcester, England, Mason’s sound ranges from British-interpreted blues to the warm singer-songwriter California rock of the 1970s.

A virtuoso guitarist, he has played and sung with rock royalty.

Mason joined George Harrison on the former Beatles’ magnificent solo debut, “All Things Must Pass,” released in 1970.

He recalled that he first heard the “Sgt. Pepper’s” album at Harrison’s home, and he bought the first sitar that Harrison owned.

Mason played acoustic guitar on Jimi Hendrix’s version of Bob Dylan’s “All Along the Watchtower.”

Speaking of Hendrix’s talent, Mason said: “There are no more Jimi Hendrixes; he was just unique, as a guitar player, as a person, everything.”

Mason supported Mick Jagger and Keith Richards on the Rolling Stones’ defiant song, “Street Fighting Man.”

In 1971, he put out an album called “Dave Mason & Cass Elliot” featuring the former singer from The Mamas & the Papas.

“She was the Sophie Tucker of her time,” Mason said, a reference to the Russian-born singer and comedian.

The list goes on: Paul McCartney, Eric Clapton, Stevie Wonder. He even played guitar for Fleetwood Mac for a year or two.

With classic British modesty, Mason has said: “Being one of two, and at times three, guitarists to replace Lindsay Buckingham says more about Buckingham's genius than my guitar playing.”

But Mason’s most unlikely collaboration may have been a spontaneous duet with Michael Jackson on a song is called “Save Me” from the 1980 album, “Old Crest on a New Wave.”

Mason and Jackson were recording in adjacent studios, when “I needed a little high part,” Mason recalled. “It was like, ‘Should I go ask Michael? He can sing high.’

“I walked over and said, Hi, I'm Dave Mason. I was wondering if you feel like singing this part for me. He kind of looked at me and said, ‘Well, you know, when I was 12, I did this special with Diana Ross. And the closing song in that show was a song called ‘Feelin’ Alright.’ So yeah, sure. Absolutely.’”

A prodigy like his former bandmate Steve Winwood, Mason began playing gigs when he was just 16.

Looking back, Mason considers Traffic one of the original jam bands, because he and Winwood, along with Jim Capaldi and Chris Wood, fused rock, jazz, blues and African rhythms.

Any musical territory was fair game, he said, and he still plays Traffic songs in his live shows, even a couple that he didn’t write.

After being dormant from 1974 to 1994, Winwood took Traffic back on the road but didn’t invite Mason to rejoin the band.

Asked during our phone interview why he and Winwood haven’t reunited, Mason said wistfully: “He doesn’t care for what I do.”

Often viewed as one of the most underappreciated musicians in rock, Mason remains open to playing again with Winwood.

“Before it’s all over, we should get out there and do some Traffic tours,” he said. “There are a lot of people out there that would die to see it. I think it would be fun, but he’s got his opinion of me and that’s that.”

Mason’s most recent release was 2020’s “Alone Together Again,” a remake of his 1970 debut solo album.

It features a reggae version of “World in Changes” that startled some longtime fans, but Mason said he wants to keep exploring new musical terrain.

After more than a half century in the U.S., Mason has lost much of his British accent.

Asked if he considers himself more English or American, Mason told a story about his father, who was a veteran of World War I.

“On his car towards the end of his life, he had a bumper sticker that said ‘Citizen of the World.’ So that's my answer,” he said.

Mason celebrates his 76th birthday on May 10 but has no plans to stop touring.

“I’ll be doing it until I drop,” he said. “Don’t miss the final show!”

Michael Shapiro writes about music, art and entertainment for The Press Democrat and other publications.