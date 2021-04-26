Oscar moments: History, glamour ... and what a weird ending

Wait. What?

If that’s what you yelled at the TV during the final moments of Sunday's Oscars, you weren’t alone. In what may have been the most abrupt ending since that closing shot of “The Sopranos,” TV audiences expecting an emotional finale crowning the late Chadwick Boseman as best actor were left to ponder a huge upset, an absent winner, and a quick “see ya” from the Oscars.

It was one more unusual moment in the most unusual of all Oscar telecasts, one that defied convention in so many ways. Some of it was good: In a pandemic year when award shows faced unprecedented challenges, the Oscars brought back red-carpet glamour. And though many nominees weren’t able to attend in person, it was truly heartening to see those who were.

The nominees represented a huge advance in diversity, with more women and more actors of color nominated than ever before — but one oft-predicted outcome was not meant to be: a sweep of the acting categories by actors of color. Though supporting prizes went to Daniel Kaluuya (“Judas and the Black Messiah”) and Youn Yuh-jung (“Minari”), the best actor and actress categories went unexpectedly to Anthony Hopkins and to Frances McDormand, winning her third trophy in the category, for”Nomadland.”

But history was made nonetheless, especially by Chloé Zhao, the China-born director of “Nomadland” who became just the second woman to win best director, and the first woman of color.

And in a year when there was so much pain for all, her words were a balm — perhaps just what a battered world needed. “This is for anyone who has the faith and the courage to hold on to the goodness in themselves,” she said. “And to hold on to the goodness in each other."

Some key Oscar moments:

AMID THE GLAMOUR, REAL-WORLD REMINDERS

Oscars may be about Hollywood-style escapism, but in her opening moments, Regina King kept it real. The talented actor and director of “One Night in Miami” immediately reminded the world both of the scourge of the pandemic and the scourge of police violence. “We are mourning the loss of so many, and I have to be honest, if things had gone differently this past week in Minneapolis I may have traded in my heels for marching boots,” she said, a reference to the guilty verdict against Derek Chauvin in the murder of George Floyd. She noted that some viewers prefer their Oscar ceremonies not to dwell on such things: “I know that a lot of you people at home want to reach for your remote when you feel like Hollywood is preaching to you.” But, she added, “as a mother of a Black son I know the fear that so many live with, and no amount of fame or fortune changes that, OK?”

A ‘PROMISING’ SHOWING FOR WOMEN

There was a wealth of history to be made this Oscar night, and much of it came for women. First off was Emerald Fennell, who won the night’s first award — best original screenplay — for the fierce and provocative revenge thriller, “Promising Young Woman,” her directorial debut. The busy Fennell, who also found time for an acting role in “The Crown,” became the first woman in 13 years to win a screenwriting Oscar. Fennell, who is pregnant, joked that she was also pregnant when she shot “Promising Young Woman,” and thanked her son for waiting until the shoot was over to arrive: “I was crossing my legs.”

A SAD TRIBUTE

One of the benefits of the telecast leaving more time for speeches this year — with no play-off music — was that some were deeper and more heartfelt. This was especially true of director Thomas Vinterberg, who, in a heartbreaking moment, dedicated his win for “Another Round” (international feature) to his late daughter Ida, who was supposed to be in the film but was killed at age 19 in a car crash by a driver looking at a cell phone, four days into shooting. “Ida, this is a miracle that just happened, and you’re part of this miracle,” the director said, in tears. “Maybe you’ve been pulling some strings somewhere.”

HISTORY, IN MORE WAYS THAN ONE

History had already made in the directing category before the envelope was opened. For the first time, two women were nominated, Zhao and Fennell. It was quite simply a monumental night for Zhao, the China-born director who became only the second woman in Oscar history to win the directing prize, after Kathryn Bigelow, and the first woman of color. Her lyrical “Nomadland” went on to win best picture — an emphatic triumph for the elegant filmmaker. Next up for Zhao is something very different from this film made for less than $5 million: a Marvel film with a budget around $200 million.