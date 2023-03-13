Oscars 2023 live updates: Show highlights and winners

LOS ANGELES — Follow along for real-time updates on the 2023 Oscars on the decidedly not red carpet, inside the Dolby Theatre and behind the scenes. Live updates are brought to you by AP journalists in Los Angeles and around the country.

HARRISON FORD PRESENTS BEST PICTURE OSCAR -- AGAIN

Harrison Ford presented the Oscar for best picture solo tonight, after Glenn Close had to drop out because of a COVID-19 diagnosis. Ford previously presented the top award in 1999 to “Shakespeare in Love.”

A HISTORIC WIN FOR YEOH

For Michelle Yeoh, it was an Oscar.

For Asian women, it was history.

Yeoh (“Everything Everywhere All At Once”) became the first Asian woman to win best actress.

Like many winners, she let the emotions out when she got on stage. Clutching at her chest, she laughed nervously, took a deep breath and said “thank you” twice.

“For all the little boys and girls who look like me, watching tonight, this is a beacon of hope and possibilities,” Yeoh said, as she hoisted the statuette. “And ladies,” the 60-year-old Malaysian-born actor added, “don’t let anybody tell you are ever past your prime.”

BRENDAN FRASER WINS FOR ‘THE WHALE’

Brendan Fraser was “The Whale.”

He’s now the winner.

Fraser’s journey is complete. He’s an Oscar winner, after the performance of his lifetime. Fraser won Best Actor for “The Whale” on Sunday at the Oscars, the crowd at the Dolby Theater erupting in what seemed like one of the loudest ovations of the night when he was announced.

“I started in this business 30 years ago. Things didn’t come easily to me but there was a facility that I didn’t appreciate at the time until it stopped,” an emotional Fraser said. “I just wanted to say thank you for this acknowledgment.”

THE DANIELS BRING ‘EVERYTHING EVERYWHERE ALL AT ONCE’ TO 5 OSCARS

With the win for best director, Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert brings the awards season Cinderella to five Oscars — and best actress and best picture still lie ahead.

The Daniels also picked up a best original screenplay Oscar. The movie has also picked up wins in editing, supporting actor and supporting actress.

In accepting the directing award, Kwan subverted the Asian dad trope by telling his son that winning an Oscar is not normal — and he won’t have to live up to this.

Scheinert used his speech to underscore that drag should not be under attack, as it has been from conservative activists.

“We want to dedicate this to the mommies, all the mommies of the world, to our moms, specifically to my mom and dad, Ken and Becky, thank you for not squashing my creativity when I was making really disturbing horror films or really perverted comedy films or dressing in drag as a kid — which is a threat to nobody,” Scheinert said.

KIMMEL WITH A JAN. 6 ZING

Jimmy Kimmel couldn’t resist a chance to make a Jan. 6 reference after the Oscar for editing was handed out.

“Editors do amazing things,” Kimmel said. “Editors can turn 44,000 hours of violent insurrection footage into a respectful sightseeing tour of The Capitol. Their work is underappreciated.”

It was an obvious reference to how Fox News’ Tucker Carlson was given footage so he could launch a new effort to explain away the deadly Capitol attack, linking the Republican Party ever more closely to pro-Trump conspiracy theories about the 2021 riot.

IN MEMORIAM

John Travolta choked up while introducing the In Memoriam segment, which was soundtracked by Lenny Kravitz's live performance.

Without saying any specific names, he spoke of those “who we will always remain hopelessly devoted to,” Travolta said in a clear reference to his “Grease” co-star Olivia Newton-John. She died last August and was the first name shown.

With perennial complaints about the segment excluding some figures, a website was flashed at the end, encouraging people to check out legends lost. Among the many who were remembered during the telecast: Irene Cara, Ray Liotta, Nichelle Nichols, Angela Lansbury, Louise Fletcher, Burt Bacharach, Mary Alice, Gina Lollobrigida, James Caan and Raquel Welch. Among those who were not: the recently deceased actors Tom Sizemore and Robert Blake.

BEST ORIGINAL SONG GOES TO ‘NAATU NAATU’

After five performances, the Oscar for original song is finally announced: “Naatu Naatu” from “RRR.”

The song from the Telugu-language film was performed by playback singers Kaala Bhairava and Rahul Sipligunj and a phalanx of dancers earlier in the night.

“RRR has to win, pride of every Indian ... and has put me at the top of the world,” M.M. Keeravani sang to the tune of The Carpenters' “Top of the World” while accepting the award alongside Chandrabose.