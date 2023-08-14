Ousted ‘Big Brother’ contestant Luke Valentine speaks out after N-word incident

Former “Big Brother” contestant Luke Valentine doesn’t seem very sorry about using the N-word on the show.

Valentine, who is white, was kicked out of the Season 25 competition last week after dropping the racial slur in a conversation with other house guests, including Jared Fields, a Black man. Viewers witnessed the moment on the CBS reality show’s 24/7 livestream.

“Luke violated the Big Brother code of conduct and there is zero tolerance in the house for using a racial slur,” CBS said in a statement on Wednesday. “He has been removed from the house. His departure will be addressed in Thursday night’s show.”

In an Instagram Stories video on Sunday, however, Valentine — a 30-year-old illustrator from Coral Springs, Fla. — seemed unrepentant.

“Hey, guys. Just letting you know, I’m alive, I’ve arrived, and, uh, you gotta keep the flames stoked until next time,” a sweaty, shirtless Valentine — who was apparently out for a jog — said in the video. “We can’t burn out, no, no, no. The fires of love will continue to burn, baby. So thank you for all the memes, thank you for all the support, the kind words.”

Valentine at least realized his wrongdoing in the moment. After he used the N-word, he said, “Well, I’m in trouble now.”

Julie Chen Moonves, the host of “Big Brother,” referenced Valentine’s expulsion on Thursday’s episode. “It’s been an emotional 24 hours in the ‘Big Brother’ house as the house guests learned that one of their own broke the ‘Big Brother’ code of conduct and was removed from the game,” she said.

Fields, for his part, later addressed the incident in an interview on the show. “My nonreaction in the moment, being the only Black male in this house, I don’t know what to say. Anything I say or do can come across wrong or aggressive,” he said. “I don’t associate ignorance with malice.”