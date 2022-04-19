Outside Lands 2022: Legendary Bay Area band Green Day gets its shot at headlining

Bay Area music fans have long wondered and debated over when local favorites Green Day was finally going to headline at Outside Lands, the annual three-day music festival at San Francisco’s Golden Gate Park.

And now we have our answer.

Festival organizers Tuesday announced the lineup for the festival slated for Aug. 5-7, and the legendary East Bay punk band is one of the three headliners — along with the ginormous pop/hip-hop hitmaker Post Malone and and Grammy Award-winning hip-hop star SZA.

Other announced performers include Jack Harlow, Weezer, Phoebe Bridgers, Lil Uzi Vert, Kali Uchies, Illenium, Disclosure, Mitski, Polo & Pan, Anitta and more.

Three-day general admission passes ($399), VIP passes ($799), and Golden Gate Club ($4,699) passes go one sale 10 a.m. April 20 (PST) at SFOutsideLands.com.

Here is the rest of the lineup:

Dominic Fike

Oliver Tree

Mac DeMarco

Pusha T

Mt. Joy

Kim Petras

Local Natives

The Marías

Larry June

100 Gecs

Parcels

Dayglow

Purple Disco Machine

Hiatus Kaiyote

Washed Out

Ashe

Surf Mesa

Wet Leg

Sam Fender

Role Model

Baby Tate

The Backseat Lovers

Amber Mark

Best Coast

Franc Moody

Pussy Riot

Duckwrth

Empress Of

Rostam

Zoe Wees

Faye Webster

Griff

Anna Lunoe

KennyHoopla

Maxo Kream

Lido Pimienta

Briston Maroney

Sampa The Great

Del Water Gap

Robert Glasper

Inner Wave

Tyla Yaweh

Glaive

The Beths

Petey

Odie

Benny Sings

Thuy

MICHELLE

Jelani Aryeh

Wilderado

Cory Henry

The Emo Night Tour

PawPaw Rod L’Rain

Cassandra Jenkins

Unusual Demont

Forester

The BLSSM

SPELLLING

Tre’ Amani