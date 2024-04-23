Hip-hop star Tyler, The Creator, alt-rock act The Killers, country singer-songwriter Sturgill Simpson and pop star Post Malone sit atop the bill for the 2024 Outside Lands festival.

Malone, who headlined Outside Lands in 2022, will be performing a country music set at this year’s event.

Other big-name acts in the lineup — which was announced today by co-producers Another Planet Entertainment and Superfly — include Slowdive, the Postal Service, Grace Jones, KAYTRANADA, Jungle, Snoh Aalegra, Gryffin, K.Flay, Young the Giant, ScHoolboy Q, Chappell Roan, Reneé Rapp, Victoria Monét and the Last Dinner Party.

Tickets for the three-day festival, which runs Aug. 9-11 at Golden Gate Park in San Francisco, go on sale at 10 a.m. April 24, sfoutsidelands.com.

Three-day passes start at $465. No information was available as to when (or if) single-day tickets would go on sale.

“Every year we start with a blank canvas and because of the diverse and sophisticated palette of Bay Area music fans, we get to program a festival that is not only multigenerational but shows an incredible range of genres and musical subcultures” says Allen Scott, co-founder of Outside Lands and head of concerts and festivals at Another Planet Entertainment.

Here’s the full lineup:

Tyler, The Creator

The Killers

Sturgill Simpson

Post Malone (Performing a Special Country Set)

The Postal Service

Grace Jones

KAYTRANADA

JUNGLE

Chris Lake

Gryffin

Snoh Aalegra

Young the Giant

ScHoolboy Q

Teddy Swims

Reneé Rapp

Victoria Monét

Knock2

Slowdive

Killer Mike

FLETCHER

TV Girl

Tyla

Chappell Roan

Channel Tres

Charley Crockett

Men I Trust

Ben Howard

Amyl and The Sniffers

Kevin Abstract

Paul Cauthen

The Japanese House

Romy

The Last Dinner Party

BADBADNOTGOOD

STRFKR

Real Estate

K.Flay

Corinne Bailey Rae

Snakehips

Amen Dunes

Roosevelt

Allen Stone

Mindchatter

Daði Freyr

Ryan Beatty

LEISURE

Elyanna

Confidence Man

Kasablanca

Vandelux

Wisp

Medium Build

Rocco

underscores

Devault

Chance Peña

Mimi Webb

Daily Bread

BALTHVS

Shaboozey

billy woods

The Lemon Twigs

Trueno

Sons Of The East

CMAT

Cimafunk

Katie Pruitt

AG Club

Lady Wray

Odie Leigh

French Cassettes

Ogi

MiLES.

Valencia Grace

Dan Spencer

Lael Neale

SOMA

Angrybaby

Anish Kumar

AYYBO

The Blessed Madonna

BUNS

Chuck Gunn

DARIUS

Dusky

Honeyluv b2b Jaden Thompson

Idris Elba

Jackie Hollander

Joe Kay b2b Jared Jackson

Kaleena Zanders

Marsh

Seth Troxler

Shiba San b2b CID

SIDEPIECE

Sofia Kourtesis

TSHA

Uncle Waffles

Yulia Niko