Outside Lands announces massive lineup for 2024 music festival
Hip-hop star Tyler, The Creator, alt-rock act The Killers, country singer-songwriter Sturgill Simpson and pop star Post Malone sit atop the bill for the 2024 Outside Lands festival.
Malone, who headlined Outside Lands in 2022, will be performing a country music set at this year’s event.
Other big-name acts in the lineup — which was announced today by co-producers Another Planet Entertainment and Superfly — include Slowdive, the Postal Service, Grace Jones, KAYTRANADA, Jungle, Snoh Aalegra, Gryffin, K.Flay, Young the Giant, ScHoolboy Q, Chappell Roan, Reneé Rapp, Victoria Monét and the Last Dinner Party.
Tickets for the three-day festival, which runs Aug. 9-11 at Golden Gate Park in San Francisco, go on sale at 10 a.m. April 24, sfoutsidelands.com.
Three-day passes start at $465. No information was available as to when (or if) single-day tickets would go on sale.
“Every year we start with a blank canvas and because of the diverse and sophisticated palette of Bay Area music fans, we get to program a festival that is not only multigenerational but shows an incredible range of genres and musical subcultures” says Allen Scott, co-founder of Outside Lands and head of concerts and festivals at Another Planet Entertainment.
Here’s the full lineup:
Tyler, The Creator
The Killers
Sturgill Simpson
Post Malone (Performing a Special Country Set)
The Postal Service
Grace Jones
KAYTRANADA
JUNGLE
Chris Lake
Gryffin
Snoh Aalegra
Young the Giant
ScHoolboy Q
Teddy Swims
Reneé Rapp
Victoria Monét
Knock2
Slowdive
Killer Mike
FLETCHER
TV Girl
Tyla
Chappell Roan
Channel Tres
Charley Crockett
Men I Trust
Ben Howard
Amyl and The Sniffers
Kevin Abstract
Paul Cauthen
The Japanese House
Romy
The Last Dinner Party
BADBADNOTGOOD
STRFKR
Real Estate
K.Flay
Corinne Bailey Rae
Snakehips
Amen Dunes
Roosevelt
Allen Stone
Mindchatter
Daði Freyr
Ryan Beatty
LEISURE
Elyanna
Confidence Man
Kasablanca
Vandelux
Wisp
Medium Build
Rocco
underscores
Devault
Chance Peña
Mimi Webb
Daily Bread
BALTHVS
Shaboozey
billy woods
The Lemon Twigs
Trueno
Sons Of The East
CMAT
Cimafunk
Katie Pruitt
AG Club
Lady Wray
Odie Leigh
French Cassettes
Ogi
MiLES.
Valencia Grace
Dan Spencer
Lael Neale
SOMA
Angrybaby
Anish Kumar
AYYBO
The Blessed Madonna
BUNS
Chuck Gunn
DARIUS
Dusky
Honeyluv b2b Jaden Thompson
Idris Elba
Jackie Hollander
Joe Kay b2b Jared Jackson
Kaleena Zanders
Marsh
Seth Troxler
Shiba San b2b CID
SIDEPIECE
Sofia Kourtesis
TSHA
Uncle Waffles
Yulia Niko
