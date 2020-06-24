Outside Lands 2020 festival canceled amid coronavirus concerns

The 2020 Outside Lands Music and Arts Festival that was to take place in August in San Francisco’s Golden Gate Park has been canceled due to the coronavirus, organizers announced Wednesday.

The decision came following lengthy discussions between festival organizers and local and state officials. according to a statement on the event’s website.

“We all miss the much-needed community and positivity that comes with our annual celebration in San Francisco and we look forward to bringing the music back in 2021,” organizers said. “The health and safety of the Outside Lands and San Francisco communities have always been and will continue to be our top priority.”

The event has been rescheduled for Aug. 6-8, 2021. The lineup will feature Lizzo, Tame Impala, The 1975, Vampire Weekend, Zhu, Tyler The Creator, Kehlani, The Strokes, J Balvin, and Young Thug. Tickets go on sale June 25 at 10 a.m.

Fans who have passes to the 2020 festival will be able to use them at next year’s event. Refund requests are also available. More information on the refund policy can be found here.

For more information on the 2021 lineup or to buy tickets, visit sfoutsidelands.com.