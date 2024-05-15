Revealed: The Outside Lands 2024 food and drink lineup

Grub has always been put on the same high level as music at San Francisco’s annual Outside Lands festival, and this year is no different. The massive fest, which takes place Aug. 9-11 in Golden Gate Park, will feature food and drink from 100 Bay Area restaurants (including 16 newcomers) and a new feature that lets you snack for cheap from 20 different places.

The loooooong list is posted below, but to mention a couple of fresh additions to 2024’s lineup there is the renowned Tenderloin banh mi shop, Saigon Sandwich; San Francisco’s Mandalay Restaurant, winner of a 2024 James Beard America’s Classics Award; the elevated Rockridge Japanese eatery, Ramen Shop; and Copas, whose specialty is smashburger tacos. Returning to the fest are well-known establishments like San Francisco’s Woodhouse Fish Co., Mamahuhu and Suppenküche, as well as Oakland’s Parche, Wahpepah’s Kitchen, FOB Kitchen and Jo’s Modern Thai.

Ninety-four percent of the food lineup in 2024 comes from minority- and female-led restaurateurs and chefs, the festival says. The beverage lineup will be announced in a few weeks.

New this year is a festival add-on called Bites of the Bay. It sounds like a pretty sweet deal: Pay $20 for the ticket, and you can purchase up to 20 “secret” snacks from 20 of more than 70 participating restaurants. These include a Smashburger Slider from Smish Smash, a Mini Lobster Roll from Woodhouse Fish Co., half a Birria Grilled Cheese from El Garage and a Mini Cookie Dough Sundae from Out the Dough.

As with past years, there are also higher-dollar culinary experiences like the Golden Gate Club featuring chefs with Michelin and James Beard credentials. And VIP pass holders get access to even more dishes from restaurants like A16, Kantine, KAIYO and Woodhouse Fish Co.

Without further ado, here’s what you can munch on while listening to The Killers and Post Malone and other musical headliners.

Find more information at sfoutsidelands.com.

TASTE OF THE BAY AREA

A16 (VIP) Neapolitan Bianca Pizzas, Focaccia Caprese Sandwiches, Cannoli

Abacá Sisig Fried Rice Topped w/ Poached Egg, Crispy Pork Lumpia, Calamansi Iced Tea

Abanico Coffee Roasters Cafe de Olla, Pinolillo, Cold Brew Coffee, Banana Bread, Blueberry Muffins

Alicia’s Tamales Los Mayas Carnitas Tamales, Vegan Tamales, Mexican Street Corn, Aguas Frescas

Austronesia Indo-Filipino Rice Bowls, BBQ Pork Buns, Steamed Chicken Dumplings

Azalina’s Malaysian Mee Goreng Beef Noodles, Crispy Shrimp Spring Rolls

Baby Blues BBQ Pulled Pork Sliders, Brisket Sliders, BBQ Rice Bowls, Mac & Cheese

BaconLands Bacon Flights, Bacon Breakfast Sandwiches, Bacon Grilled Cheeses

Bar Iris (NEW; Cocktail Magic) Chicken Kara-age, Japanese Potato Salad, Shishito Peppers

Bette’s (NEW) Chicken Parm Sandwiches, Korean Tofu Parm Sandwiches, Loaded Parm Fries

Bini’s Kitchen Nepalese Momo Dumplings, Gurkha Chicken Rice Plates, Mango Lassi

Bloomstock Churro Waffles, Chocolate Croissants, Horchata Cold Brew, Hot Cocoa

Bodega SF Pancetta Lo Mein, Pho Ga Chicken Soup, Vietnamese Iced Coffee

Bohemian Creamery (VIP) Local Cheese & Charcuterie Boards w/ Reserve Wine Pairings

Bun Mee Vietnamese Sandwich Eatery Chicken Banh Mi Sandwiches, Salt & Pepper Fries, Cream Cloud Vietnamese Coffee

Charles Chocolates Gourmet S’mores, Brownie Hot Fudge Sundaes, Churro Tots, Thai Iced Tea

Chef Smelly’s Surf & Turf Garlic Noodles, Blackened Prawn Garlic Noodles, Peach Cobbler

Copas (NEW) Smash Burger Tacos, Smash Burger Quesadillas, Smash Burger Nachos, Churros

Curry Up Now Chicken Tikka Masala Burritos, Paneer Tikka Masala Rice Bowls, Samosas, Mango Lassi

D.R.E.A.M. Doughnuts Halo-Halo Mochi Waffles, Pandan Mochi Waffles, Strawberry Fields Croffles

Da Poke Man Traditional Hawaiian Ahi Poke Bowls, Spicy Ahi Poke Nachos

Dalida (NEW; Cocktail Magic) Mediterranean Pita Burgers, Fried Calamari Po’ Boys, Blooming Fried Oyster Mushrooms

El Garage Quesabirria Tacos, Vegan Al Pastor Tacos, Birria Grilled Cheeses, Tres Leches Custard

El Huarache Loco Tinga Huaraches, Al Pastor Quesadillas, Pozole Mexican Soup, Doña Luz Salads

Event Specialists Cinnamon Sugar Churros, Baked Soft Pretzels, Jalapeño Cheese Filled Pretzels

FOB Kitchen Stir-Fried Veggie Glass Noodles, Pork Shanghai Lumpia, Mango Iced Tea

Fowl + Fare Citric Hot Fried Chicken Sandwiches, Fried Chicken Sandwiches w/ Pear Slaw

FroGo Pineapple Dole Whip, Chocolate-Strawberry Swirl Lactose-Free Frozen Yogurt

Global Gourmet (VIP) Korean Beef Bulgogi Burritos, Vietnamese Chicken Tenders, BBQ Bacon Corn Dogs

Gumbo Social (NEW) Chicken & Sausage Gumbo, Vegan Mushroom Gumbo, Fried Shrimp Po’ Boys