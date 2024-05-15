Revealed: The Outside Lands 2024 food and drink lineup
Grub has always been put on the same high level as music at San Francisco’s annual Outside Lands festival, and this year is no different. The massive fest, which takes place Aug. 9-11 in Golden Gate Park, will feature food and drink from 100 Bay Area restaurants (including 16 newcomers) and a new feature that lets you snack for cheap from 20 different places.
The loooooong list is posted below, but to mention a couple of fresh additions to 2024’s lineup there is the renowned Tenderloin banh mi shop, Saigon Sandwich; San Francisco’s Mandalay Restaurant, winner of a 2024 James Beard America’s Classics Award; the elevated Rockridge Japanese eatery, Ramen Shop; and Copas, whose specialty is smashburger tacos. Returning to the fest are well-known establishments like San Francisco’s Woodhouse Fish Co., Mamahuhu and Suppenküche, as well as Oakland’s Parche, Wahpepah’s Kitchen, FOB Kitchen and Jo’s Modern Thai.
Ninety-four percent of the food lineup in 2024 comes from minority- and female-led restaurateurs and chefs, the festival says. The beverage lineup will be announced in a few weeks.
New this year is a festival add-on called Bites of the Bay. It sounds like a pretty sweet deal: Pay $20 for the ticket, and you can purchase up to 20 “secret” snacks from 20 of more than 70 participating restaurants. These include a Smashburger Slider from Smish Smash, a Mini Lobster Roll from Woodhouse Fish Co., half a Birria Grilled Cheese from El Garage and a Mini Cookie Dough Sundae from Out the Dough.
As with past years, there are also higher-dollar culinary experiences like the Golden Gate Club featuring chefs with Michelin and James Beard credentials. And VIP pass holders get access to even more dishes from restaurants like A16, Kantine, KAIYO and Woodhouse Fish Co.
Without further ado, here’s what you can munch on while listening to The Killers and Post Malone and other musical headliners.
TASTE OF THE BAY AREA
A16 (VIP) Neapolitan Bianca Pizzas, Focaccia Caprese Sandwiches, Cannoli
Abacá Sisig Fried Rice Topped w/ Poached Egg, Crispy Pork Lumpia, Calamansi Iced Tea
Abanico Coffee Roasters Cafe de Olla, Pinolillo, Cold Brew Coffee, Banana Bread, Blueberry Muffins
Alicia’s Tamales Los Mayas Carnitas Tamales, Vegan Tamales, Mexican Street Corn, Aguas Frescas
Austronesia Indo-Filipino Rice Bowls, BBQ Pork Buns, Steamed Chicken Dumplings
Azalina’s Malaysian Mee Goreng Beef Noodles, Crispy Shrimp Spring Rolls
Baby Blues BBQ Pulled Pork Sliders, Brisket Sliders, BBQ Rice Bowls, Mac & Cheese
BaconLands Bacon Flights, Bacon Breakfast Sandwiches, Bacon Grilled Cheeses
Bar Iris (NEW; Cocktail Magic) Chicken Kara-age, Japanese Potato Salad, Shishito Peppers
Bette’s (NEW) Chicken Parm Sandwiches, Korean Tofu Parm Sandwiches, Loaded Parm Fries
Bini’s Kitchen Nepalese Momo Dumplings, Gurkha Chicken Rice Plates, Mango Lassi
Bloomstock Churro Waffles, Chocolate Croissants, Horchata Cold Brew, Hot Cocoa
Bodega SF Pancetta Lo Mein, Pho Ga Chicken Soup, Vietnamese Iced Coffee
Bohemian Creamery (VIP) Local Cheese & Charcuterie Boards w/ Reserve Wine Pairings
Bun Mee Vietnamese Sandwich Eatery Chicken Banh Mi Sandwiches, Salt & Pepper Fries, Cream Cloud Vietnamese Coffee
Charles Chocolates Gourmet S’mores, Brownie Hot Fudge Sundaes, Churro Tots, Thai Iced Tea
Chef Smelly’s Surf & Turf Garlic Noodles, Blackened Prawn Garlic Noodles, Peach Cobbler
Copas (NEW) Smash Burger Tacos, Smash Burger Quesadillas, Smash Burger Nachos, Churros
Curry Up Now Chicken Tikka Masala Burritos, Paneer Tikka Masala Rice Bowls, Samosas, Mango Lassi
D.R.E.A.M. Doughnuts Halo-Halo Mochi Waffles, Pandan Mochi Waffles, Strawberry Fields Croffles
Da Poke Man Traditional Hawaiian Ahi Poke Bowls, Spicy Ahi Poke Nachos
Dalida (NEW; Cocktail Magic) Mediterranean Pita Burgers, Fried Calamari Po’ Boys, Blooming Fried Oyster Mushrooms
El Garage Quesabirria Tacos, Vegan Al Pastor Tacos, Birria Grilled Cheeses, Tres Leches Custard
El Huarache Loco Tinga Huaraches, Al Pastor Quesadillas, Pozole Mexican Soup, Doña Luz Salads
Event Specialists Cinnamon Sugar Churros, Baked Soft Pretzels, Jalapeño Cheese Filled Pretzels
FOB Kitchen Stir-Fried Veggie Glass Noodles, Pork Shanghai Lumpia, Mango Iced Tea
Fowl + Fare Citric Hot Fried Chicken Sandwiches, Fried Chicken Sandwiches w/ Pear Slaw
FroGo Pineapple Dole Whip, Chocolate-Strawberry Swirl Lactose-Free Frozen Yogurt
Global Gourmet (VIP) Korean Beef Bulgogi Burritos, Vietnamese Chicken Tenders, BBQ Bacon Corn Dogs
Gumbo Social (NEW) Chicken & Sausage Gumbo, Vegan Mushroom Gumbo, Fried Shrimp Po’ Boys
