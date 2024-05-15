Revealed: The Outside Lands 2024 food and drink lineup

The massive fest, which takes place Aug. 9-11 in Golden Gate Park, will feature food and drink from 100 Bay Area restaurants.|
JOHN METCALFE
BAY AREA NEWS GROUP

Grub has always been put on the same high level as music at San Francisco’s annual Outside Lands festival, and this year is no different. The massive fest, which takes place Aug. 9-11 in Golden Gate Park, will feature food and drink from 100 Bay Area restaurants (including 16 newcomers) and a new feature that lets you snack for cheap from 20 different places.

The loooooong list is posted below, but to mention a couple of fresh additions to 2024’s lineup there is the renowned Tenderloin banh mi shop, Saigon Sandwich; San Francisco’s Mandalay Restaurant, winner of a 2024 James Beard America’s Classics Award; the elevated Rockridge Japanese eatery, Ramen Shop; and Copas, whose specialty is smashburger tacos. Returning to the fest are well-known establishments like San Francisco’s Woodhouse Fish Co., Mamahuhu and Suppenküche, as well as Oakland’s Parche, Wahpepah’s Kitchen, FOB Kitchen and Jo’s Modern Thai.

Ninety-four percent of the food lineup in 2024 comes from minority- and female-led restaurateurs and chefs, the festival says. The beverage lineup will be announced in a few weeks.

New this year is a festival add-on called Bites of the Bay. It sounds like a pretty sweet deal: Pay $20 for the ticket, and you can purchase up to 20 “secret” snacks from 20 of more than 70 participating restaurants. These include a Smashburger Slider from Smish Smash, a Mini Lobster Roll from Woodhouse Fish Co., half a Birria Grilled Cheese from El Garage and a Mini Cookie Dough Sundae from Out the Dough.

As with past years, there are also higher-dollar culinary experiences like the Golden Gate Club featuring chefs with Michelin and James Beard credentials. And VIP pass holders get access to even more dishes from restaurants like A16, Kantine, KAIYO and Woodhouse Fish Co.

Without further ado, here’s what you can munch on while listening to The Killers and Post Malone and other musical headliners.

TASTE OF THE BAY AREA

A16 (VIP) Neapolitan Bianca Pizzas, Focaccia Caprese Sandwiches, Cannoli

Abacá Sisig Fried Rice Topped w/ Poached Egg, Crispy Pork Lumpia, Calamansi Iced Tea

Abanico Coffee Roasters Cafe de Olla, Pinolillo, Cold Brew Coffee, Banana Bread, Blueberry Muffins

Alicia’s Tamales Los Mayas Carnitas Tamales, Vegan Tamales, Mexican Street Corn, Aguas Frescas

Austronesia Indo-Filipino Rice Bowls, BBQ Pork Buns, Steamed Chicken Dumplings

Azalina’s Malaysian Mee Goreng Beef Noodles, Crispy Shrimp Spring Rolls

Baby Blues BBQ Pulled Pork Sliders, Brisket Sliders, BBQ Rice Bowls, Mac &amp; Cheese

BaconLands Bacon Flights, Bacon Breakfast Sandwiches, Bacon Grilled Cheeses

Bar Iris (NEW; Cocktail Magic) Chicken Kara-age, Japanese Potato Salad, Shishito Peppers

Bette’s (NEW) Chicken Parm Sandwiches, Korean Tofu Parm Sandwiches, Loaded Parm Fries

Bini’s Kitchen Nepalese Momo Dumplings, Gurkha Chicken Rice Plates, Mango Lassi

Bloomstock Churro Waffles, Chocolate Croissants, Horchata Cold Brew, Hot Cocoa

Bodega SF Pancetta Lo Mein, Pho Ga Chicken Soup, Vietnamese Iced Coffee

Bohemian Creamery (VIP) Local Cheese &amp; Charcuterie Boards w/ Reserve Wine Pairings

Bun Mee Vietnamese Sandwich Eatery Chicken Banh Mi Sandwiches, Salt &amp; Pepper Fries, Cream Cloud Vietnamese Coffee

Charles Chocolates Gourmet S’mores, Brownie Hot Fudge Sundaes, Churro Tots, Thai Iced Tea

Chef Smelly’s Surf & Turf Garlic Noodles, Blackened Prawn Garlic Noodles, Peach Cobbler

Copas (NEW) Smash Burger Tacos, Smash Burger Quesadillas, Smash Burger Nachos, Churros

Curry Up Now Chicken Tikka Masala Burritos, Paneer Tikka Masala Rice Bowls, Samosas, Mango Lassi

D.R.E.A.M. Doughnuts Halo-Halo Mochi Waffles, Pandan Mochi Waffles, Strawberry Fields Croffles

Da Poke Man Traditional Hawaiian Ahi Poke Bowls, Spicy Ahi Poke Nachos

Dalida (NEW; Cocktail Magic) Mediterranean Pita Burgers, Fried Calamari Po’ Boys, Blooming Fried Oyster Mushrooms

El Garage Quesabirria Tacos, Vegan Al Pastor Tacos, Birria Grilled Cheeses, Tres Leches Custard

El Huarache Loco Tinga Huaraches, Al Pastor Quesadillas, Pozole Mexican Soup, Doña Luz Salads

Event Specialists Cinnamon Sugar Churros, Baked Soft Pretzels, Jalapeño Cheese Filled Pretzels

FOB Kitchen Stir-Fried Veggie Glass Noodles, Pork Shanghai Lumpia, Mango Iced Tea

Fowl + Fare Citric Hot Fried Chicken Sandwiches, Fried Chicken Sandwiches w/ Pear Slaw

FroGo Pineapple Dole Whip, Chocolate-Strawberry Swirl Lactose-Free Frozen Yogurt

Global Gourmet (VIP) Korean Beef Bulgogi Burritos, Vietnamese Chicken Tenders, BBQ Bacon Corn Dogs

Gumbo Social (NEW) Chicken &amp; Sausage Gumbo, Vegan Mushroom Gumbo, Fried Shrimp Po’ Boys

Hard Knox Cafe Southern Fried Chicken, Pulled Pork Sliders, Jambalaya, Hush Puppies

Hayz Dog (NEW) Loaded Chili Frito Hot Dogs, Loaded Elote Hot Dogs, Nutella S’mores

Hookt Mini Doughnuts Cookie Butter Mini Doughnuts, Strawberries &amp; Cream Mini Doughnuts, Cold Brew Coffee

Humphry Slocombe Handcrafted Ice Cream Scoops, Bourbon Coke Floats, Secret Breakfast Sundaes

Izzy’s Cheesesteaks Classic Philly Cheesesteaks, Tuscan Veggie Cheesesteaks, Cheesesteak Nachos

Jo’s Modern Thai Brisket Drunken Noodles, Jo’s Party Wings, Pork Laab Burgers, Thai Tea

Johnny Doughnuts Dulce de Leche Cake Doughnuts, Old Fashioned Doughnut Sundaes, Espresso Drinks

Kaböb Trölley Beef &amp; Lamb Gyros, Cali-Style Falafel Gyrittos, Chicken Kabob Sliders

KAIYO (VIP) Peruvian Anticucho Skewers, Ceviche Clásico, Lomo Saltado, Corn Ribs

Kantine (NEW; VIP) House-Smoked Trout Bowls, Savory Mushroom Porridge, Pigs in a Blanket, Cardamom Knots

Kitiya Chicken Pad Thai, Tofu Pad Thai, Brisket Massaman Curry Tots, Young Coconuts

Koja Kitchen Korean Beef Loaded Waffle Fries, Zen Mushroom Loaded Waffle Fries

Konjoe Burger OG Cheeseburgers, Maple Bacon BBQ Burgers, Wagyu Tallow Fries, Truffle Fries

Little Sweet Jasmine Boba Milk Teas, Strawberry Matcha Lattes, Ice Cream Waffles

Lulu Kefta Meatball Grain Bowls, Fried Halloumi Sandwiches, Loaded Falafel Fries

Mamahuhu Sweet & Sour Chicken Rice Plates, Sesame Noodles, Mushroom &amp; Seaweed Garlic Fries

Mandalay Restaurant (NEW) Burmese-Style Curry Chicken, Kaw Soi Dok Noodles, Tea Leaf Salads

Marley’s Treats Flan Ube Cheesecakes, Flanana Pudding, Ube Milkshakes, Flickerdoodle Cookies

Merkado Vampiro Tacos, Impossible Nachos, Birria Ramen, Chicken Adobo Rice Bowls

Mission Street Burgers Western Bacon Cheeseburgers, Black Bean Veggie Burgers, Garlic Cheese Fries

Moon Golden Fried Fish & Chip Baskets, Crispy Chicken Wings w/ Honey Garlic Sauce

Mozzeria Neapolitan Margherita Pizzas, Neapolitan Salumi Pizzas, House-Made Thyme Lemonade

My Friend Fernando Baja-Style Tortas, Hot Pork Milanesa Tortas, Birria Fries, Jamaica Aguas Frescas

Nizario’s Pizza Pepperoni Pesto Pizza Slices, Cheese Pizza Slices, Vegan Pizza Slices

Om Sabor Chik’n Verde Tacos, Hibiscus Flower Burritos, Vegan Ceviche, Empanadas

Otra Sweet Potato & Corn Taquitos, Chicken &amp; Spinach Taquitos, Spicy Yellowtail Ceviche

Out The Dough Cookie Dough Bites, Cookie Dough Sundaes, Creme Pies, Italian Sodas

Pacifico Latin American Cuisine (NEW) Tuna Tartare Nachos, Crispy Yuca Fries

Palmetto Superfoods Bay Blend Açaí Bowls, Chaga-Açaí Smoothies, Berry Hangover Smoothies, Protein Oat Bowls

Pantry Pigeons Artisan Cheese Plates, Baguette Cheese Sandwiches, Pretzels &amp; Pimento Cheese Dip

Parche Colombian Braised Short Rib Sandwiches, Chorizo Corn Dogs, Vegan Arepas

Peaches Patties Jamaican Curry Chicken Patties, Jerk Chicken Wings, Fried Plantains

Piglet & Co ​​Chashao Roast Pork Bowls, Silken Tofu Bao Buns, Shoyu Dry-Aged Hot Dogs

Pink Onion Spicy Pepperoni Pizza Slices, Truffle Mushroom Pizza Slices, Burrata Salads

Precita Park Cafe Bacon Breakfast Sandwiches, Vegan Breakfast Burritos, Nacho Tots, Organic Drip Coffee

Ramen Shop (NEW) Shoyu Ramen w/ Chashu Pork, Vegetable Fried Rice, Pork Lumpia, Pickled Cucumbers

Reem’s California Sumac Chicken Flatbread Wraps, Vegan Za’atar Flatbread Wraps, Arab-Style Garlic Fries

Respectable Bird Fried Chicken Sandwiches, Chicken Tender Baskets, Waffle Fries

Rocko’s Ice Cream Tacos Ice Cream Tacos, S’mores Tacos, Frozen Bananas, Caramel Lattes, Matcha Lattes

Rosamunde Sausage Grill Grilled Sausage Sandwiches, Grilled Sausage &amp; Pickle Snack Plates, German Potato Salad

Ruru Kitchen Açaí Bowls, Moringa Bowls, Mango Goji Smoothies, Smoked Salmon Avocado Toasts

Sabores Del Sur Beef Empanadas, Ham &amp; Cheese Empanadas, Alfajores, Hot Drip Coffee

Saigon Sandwich (NEW) Combination Banh Mi Sandwiches, Vegan Banh Mi Sandwiches, Loaded Banh Mi Nachos

Sandy’s New Orleans-Style Muffulettas, Roasted Mushroom Muffulettas, Hush Puppy Corn Dogs

Sataysfied Indonesian Stir-Fried Noodles, Chicken Satays, Egg Rolls, Potstickers

Señor Sisig Filipino Pork Sisig Burritos, Tofu Sisig Burritos, Chicken Sisig Rice Plates

SF Kebab Lamb &Beef Wraps, Falafel Wraps, Chicken Kebabs, Hummus & Pita, Greek Salads

Sharona’s Chocolate Shop Chocolate Covered S’mores, Chocolate Covered Brownies, Nutella &amp; Banana Sandwiches

Shawarmaji Jordanian Chicken Shawarma Wraps, Falafel Wraps w/ Garlic Toum, Seasoned Fries

Shuggie’s Trash Pie The Pep The Roni Pizzas, Sausage Party Pizzas, The Big Cheese Pizzas

Smish Smash Signature Smashburgers, Dac Biet Smashburgers, Beef Tallow Curly Fries

Son’s Addition Pork Carnitas Banh Mi Sandwiches, Loaded Chorizo Gravy Fries

Sorrel Fried Chicken Sandwiches w/ Fennel Slaw, Grilled Sweet Corn, Rosemary French Fries

STIX Korean Cheese Corn Dogs, Cornflake Dogs, House Boba Milk Teas, Guava Coolers w/ Lychee Jelly

Suppenküche Berlin-Style Currywurst &amp; Fries, Bavarian Pretzels, Giant Dill Pickles

Suyos (NEW) Nikkei Shrimp Ceviche w/ Leche de Tigre, Taro Chips

Sweet July (VIP) Apple Bread Pudding, Coconut-Ginger Coffee, Cold Brew Coffee, Affogatos

Tacolicious Chicken Tinga Tacos, Baja-Style Fish Tacos, Sweet Potato &amp; Kale Tacos, Aguas Frescas

The Alice Collective Loaded Lobster Tots, Spicy Kewpie Tots, Caviar Bumps

The Chairman Miso Tofu Steamed Baos, Coca-Cola Braised Pork Baked Baos, Bao Chips

Timeless Coffee Vegan Red Velvet Doughnuts, Pesto Cheese Rolls, Cappuccinos, Golden Milk Lattes

Tokachi Musubi (NEW) Crab Salad Musubi w/ Ikura, Furikake Edamame

Total Meltdown Mac & Cheese Grilled Cheeses, Kimchi Grilled Cheeses, Millionaire’s Bacon Mac & Cheese

um.ma Tofu Bibimbap, Honey Butter Chicken Strips, Bulgogi Mandu, Hotteok Pancakes

Urban Ritual House Boba Milk Teas, Crème Brûlée Boba Milk Teas, Kumquat Mojitos

Wah Jee Wah (NEW) Masala Mac &amp; Cheese, Indian BBQ Rice Bowls, Grilled Lamb Wraps, Chai Tea

Wahpepah’s Kitchen Bison Fry Bread Tacos, Vegan Fry Bread Tacos, Native Berry Fry Bread Dessert Tacos

Woodhouse Fish Co. (VIP) Lobster Rolls, Fresh Oysters, Clam Chowder Bread Bowls, Fish Tacos

Wooly Pig (NEW) Curry Udon w/ Fried Chicken, Asian Cubanos, Shrimp Chips, Honey Ginger Tea

Xolo Taqueria Carne Asada Burritos, Hongos Burritos, Guacamole & Chips

