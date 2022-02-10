Outspoken, opinionated Fran Lebowitz coming to Luther Burbank Center

“They made a tent,” she recalled. “I sat in front of the tent, and they took a very close picture. And that’s what was on the cover of Outside.”

In the photo, Lebowitz is sitting on the grass and wearing her camel hair coat, her left arm leaning on her suitcase, a metal camping cup by her side.

“I said, ‘I’m not going to the country again.’ So we went to Washington Square Park (in lower Manhattan), near where I lived at the time.”

Some time after the trip, an editor called Lebowitz and said they needed to re-shoot the photos.

“So I said, ‘What are we going to do now? We’re in the middle of nowhere. But I remember on the way here on the highway we passed a movie theater. Why don’t we go to the movies?’ They said, ‘We can’t go to the movies. That would be cheating.’ … And they put up the tent, one tent, which I really objected to.”

“We finished this dinner. It was like eight o'clock,” Lebowitz told The Press Democrat.

Butler had brought steaks from Lobel’s, an esteemed New York butcher, and they grilled them and ate under the stars.

The trip was one night on private land in Pennsylvania, or maybe it was New Jersey. She can’t remember. What she does remember is that it was deer-hunting season and she heard gunshots. To prevent becoming the punchline of a local news story — she could imagine a hunter being quoted as saying “I thought she was a deer” — she asked to go to a nearby store to buy some orange clothes.

She brought a Brooks Brothers suitcase and wore a camel hair coat because, she said, she didn’t own a down jacket.

A persistent editor persuaded her. Lebowitz headed for the great outdoors with writer E. Jean Carroll and photographer George Butler.

Here’s how it happened: Lebowitz — who had written, “To me the outdoors is what you must pass through in order to get from your apartment into a taxicab” — was approached by Outside magazine to be the subject of a feature story. “I don’t know how to camp,” she told them.

Yet she graced the cover of the August 1983 issue. You might never know by looking at the image that the photo was shot in Manhattan.

A hard-smoking New Yorker and avowed city dweller, author Fran Lebowitz was perhaps the least likely person to be featured in Outside magazine.

How Fran Lebowitz ended up on the cover of Outside magazine

Fran Lebowitz doesn’t care what you think, unless you’re carrying a gun.

After nearly half a century as a journalist, author, social critic and “talker,” the quintessential New Yorker continues to speak her mind, with cogency, clarity and concision.

She’ll make you think. She’ll make you laugh. She may even make you angry.

But she’ll stay true to herself and always entertain, with no instruments other than her mind and her voice.

A columnist for Andy Warhol’s Interview magazine in the 1970s, Lebowitz gained legions of new fans early last year with the launch of Martin Scorsese’s “Pretend It’s a City.”

The Netflix series is mostly conversations between Lebowitz and Scorsese, some onstage, some in a cafe, with archival footage of New York.

This device is unable to display framed content. <a href="https://www.youtube.com/embed/MClMxqD-HNA">Click here to view this embed</a>.

“Making distinctions and judging is my profession,” says the fiercely opinionated Lebowitz in the series. “Young people today are not allowed to be like me.”

Last month, Lebowitz sold out a six-show run at the Berkeley Rep’s Roda Theatre. And on Thursday, Feb. 17, she’ll make her first appearance on the Luther Burbank Center’s stage on Thursday, Feb. 17 in Santa Rosa. She’ll also be at the Mondavi Center in Davis on Feb. 24.

Although Lebowitz, 71, hates traveling and is a germophobe, she’s glad to be back in front of audiences.

“I love doing the speaking dates,” she said in her heavy New York accent during a phone interview from a San Francisco hotel.

Outspoken and liberal, Lebowitz doesn’t restrict her shows to liberal areas only; she ventures to the South and has appearances in Texas on this tour.

“People in Austin always say: ‘It’s not really Texas.’ You know, it’s not Paris, I got news for them.”

But her main concern about her upcoming shows in places such as Houston is that people can openly carry guns.

“Everyone in the audience can have an assault rifle. They carry these weapons pretty proudly. It’s not like they conceal them,” she said.

“If I look out at the audience and see I'm staring into the barrel of gun, I certainly will be more decorous.”

Her agent also booked a date in Fayetteville, Arkansas. Lebowitz told her, “Are you crazy? I can’t sell out a place like that.”

The agent assured her the event would sell well because Fayetteville is a college town.

“And I said, ‘Really, they have colleges in Arkansas? You would never know it from their politicians,’ I can tell you that.”

While Lebowitz skewers others, she doesn’t go easy on herself, either.

She published two well-received essay collections, “Metropolitan Life” (1978) and “Social Studies” (1981) but still hasn’t completed a novel that she began in the 1980s.

When David Letterman asked her if she suffered from writer’s block, she said it’s “writer’s blockade” and that she “loathes” writing.

“I write so slowly,” she’s often said, “that I could write in my own blood without hurting myself.”

Perhaps Lebowitz hasn’t finished her novel because, she’s said, she’ll quit smoking when it’s done.

“As judgmental as I am about others, I am far more so about my own work,” Lebowitz told The Guardian last August.

Her editor, Erroll McDonald, believes Lebowitz “suffers from excessive reverence for the written word.”

Lebowitz grew up in Morristown, New Jersey, and found escape through literature. She was expelled from a private high school, she said, for “nonspecific surliness.”

She didn’t go to college and instead moved to Manhattan in her late teens and worked as a house cleaner and cab driver.

As a lesbian, she first understood through literature that women could love women. Through books, you can discover “a zillion lives” she tells Scorsese in “Pretend It’s a City.”

“Books are just a way of being immensely rich,” she said in the series. “This may be the reason I never cared much about money. As soon as you can read, you are incredibly rich.”

She owns more than 11,000 volumes and doesn’t believe books have to reflect their readers.

“Now people are always saying, ‘There are no books about people like me. I don’t see myself in this book.’ A book isn’t supposed to be a mirror,” Lebowitz boomed. “It’s supposed to be a door!”

Despite stances some view as politically atonal, young people love Lebowitz. She believes this may be because she inhabited 1970s New York with icons such as Warhol, Patti Smith and Lou Reed.

As an actor, Lebowitz had a small part in “The Wolf of Wall Street” and in the early 2000s made occasional appearances as Judge Janis on “Law and Order.”

She could imagine herself working as a Supreme Court Justice. If that’s not open to her, she told Letterman years ago, she’d like to be the pope, which she acknowledged is an “unusual ambition for a Jewish girl.”

Perhaps Lebowitz’s greatest gift is her ability as an extemporaneous talker. Most of her events start with a conversation with a local interviewer, then open to the audience for live questions. Her show at Luther Burbank Center will follow that format.

At one of her Berkeley shows, an audience member asked her how she stays so “happy and energetic.” She laughed at the premise then answered, “Coffee. It’s a miracle.”

After more than 90 minutes of watching her on stage, one could sense that Lebowitz, who doesn’t use alcohol or other drugs (with the exception of caffeine and nicotine), was ready for a smoke.

She answered a final question, said “thank you very much,” then strode purposefully toward the stage-left exit. The crowd was probably still applauding as Lebowitz went outside to light up.

“I've never tried to stop smoking because I'm so strongly addicted,” she said, noting she got hooked when she was 12. “I notice it if I don’t smoke for two hours.”

At this stage of life, she’s not going to deny herself what she craves. She doesn’t have guilty pleasures, just pleasures, she said.

Lebowitz, 71, rested her case: “It’s way too late for me to die young.”

Michael Shapiro writes arts and entertainment stories for The Press Democrat and other publications. michaelshapiro.net.