Beloved veteran rock and R&B artists and headlining indie bands are coming to downtown Napa’s outdoor Oxbow RiverStage this summer, the venue announced this week.

The festival-style concert series opens July 14 with Gap Band vocalist Charlie Wilson and Chaka Khan performing at the Oxbow Commons, a city park that sits along the Napa River.

Other acts coming to the summerlong series, hosted by local jazz club Blue Note Napa and concert promoters Another Planet Entertainment, include San Francisco electronic artist Tycho (July 15), Grammy-winning Bay Area band Train (July 21), Southern rock band Widespread Panic (Aug. 25-27), Seattle indie-rock stars The Head and The Heart (Sept. 2-3) and punk pioneers Pixies (Sept. 15).

Tickets are available now at oxbowriverstage.com and ticketmaster.com.

First open in 2019, the venue has room for 4,000 people. Other musicians who appeared during the concert series included classic rock star Steve Miller, Led Zeppelin frontman Robert Plant with Alison Krauss and indie-rock outfit Death Cab for Cutie.

This year’s lineup includes evening concerts and daylong festivals.

On July 15, Tycho will present “Golden States,” a personally curated lineup of the artist’s favorite bands.

The event will feature electronic acts including Channel Tres, Panda Bear & Sonic Boom, and a DJ set by Washed Out before a headlining set by Tycho that will include unreleased tracks.

“I had so much fun curating events at Brooklyn Mirage in 2021 and in Denver at Colorfield in 2022 that I wanted to take those concepts further with artists we respect and admire. Golden States is the next evolution of that vision and (we’re) excited to be doing it close to home in the San Francisco Bay Area,” said Scott Hansen, aka Tycho, in a statement on the venue’s site.

On Sept. 2 and 3, The Head And The Heart presents “Down in The Valley,” featuring the music group and different lineups of indie bands including Waxahatchee (Sept. 2) and Dawes (Sept. 3).

Other artists in the series will be accompanied by high-profile musical compatriots, such as ‘90s hitmakers Better Than Ezra opening for Train July 21 and indie-rock staples Modest Mouse and Cat Power opening for Pixies Sept. 15.