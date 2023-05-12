Paul Walker’s daughter is taking on a new role within the “Fast & Furious” franchise.

Meadow Walker Thornton-Allan announced Thursday that she makes a cameo in “Fast X,” the latest installment to the car-and-crime movie series her late father starred in for more than a decade.

“Thanks to my dad, I was born into the Fast family,” Walker Thornton-Allan wrote on Instagram. “I can’t believe now I get to be up there too. With those who have been around to see me grow up.”

Walker Thornton-Allan, 24, didn’t disclose any details about her cameo but shared an image of her character standing in the aisle of a crowded plane. She recalled growing up on the sets of the previous films and watching her dad and co-stars, including Vin Diesel and Jordana Brewster, at work.

Paul Walker, who played cop-turned-ally Brian O’Conner in six “Fast & Furious” films, died in 2013 as a passenger in a single-car crash. Walker Thornton-Allan was his only child.

“I am so blessed to be able to honor my father’s legacy and share this with him forever,” the fashion model concluded Thursday’s post. “I love you all so much.”

“Fast X” zooms into theaters May 19. It returns Diesel as Dom Toretto and Brewster as Mia Toretto, who has two kids with Paul Walker’s character.

Before the 2021 release of the franchise’s previous film, “F9,” Brewster told the Daily News that Walker’s presence was “felt no matter what” on set.

“There’s so much continuity with these films,” Brewster said at the time. “We’re always working with the same crew, often the same hair-and-makeup people, so we all collectively have all these memories. It just comes up spontaneously and it’s just a wonderful way to remember him.”

Jason Momoa, Brie Larson and Rita Moreno are among the new cast additions in “Fast X.”