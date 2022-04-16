‘Peanuts’ celebrates Earth Day in new animated streaming special

Since 1970, environmentally-minded Americans have celebrated the planet and made strides to protect it on Earth Day, which takes place on April 22. This year, the “Peanuts” gang gets into the movement with a new 40-minute animated special, “It’s the Small Things, Charlie Brown,” streaming online via Apple TV+ starting April 15.

Featuring Snoopy and the rest of the popular characters created by late Sonoma County resident Charles M. Schulz, “It’s the Small Things, Charlie Brown” follows the bond Charlie’s sister Sally has with a special little flower on the baseball field that initially disrupts the big game. For Charlie Brown and the team, it’s just the inspiration they need to make a positive impact on their environment.

Produced for Apple TV+ by “Peanuts” and WildBrain, the special is directed by Raymond S. Persi and executive produced by Craig Schulz, Bryan Schulz, Cornelius Uliano, Paige Braddock, Josh Scherba, Stephanie Betts, Amir Nasrabadi and Anne Loi, and produced by James Brown and Tim Smith.

The classic 1976 “It’s Arbor Day, Charlie Brown’’ is also coming to Apple TV+ on April 29. In that 30-minute “Peanuts” special, Charlie Brown’s baseball team turns the field into a lush garden, throwing Peppermint Patty off her game.

On April 23, the Charles M. Schulz Museum in Santa Rosa will celebrate Earth Day, with a full day of crafts and hands-on activities. Kids can create bird feeders with recycled items, turn old T-shirts into bracelets and pet toys, and learn about some of Earth’s smaller creatures from the Sonoma County Beekeepers Association and the Xerces Society of Invertebrate Conservation. For full details visit schulzmuseum.org.