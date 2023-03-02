People: Will Smith gives acceptance speech for first time since Oscars slap

Will Smith delivered his first acceptance speech since the 2022 Oscars after he received the Beacon Award on Wednesday at the African American Film Critics Association Awards. While accepting the honor alongside director Antoine Fuqua for their movie, "Emancipation," Smith thanked everyone in the "room for keeping our stories alive." The ceremony marked the actor's first awards show appearance since the film academy banned him from the Oscars for 10 years for slapping presenter Chris Rock onstage at the 94th Academy Awards, where Smith won the prize for lead actor. "In this room are people who really suffer for the art to bring these stories to the screen and to deliver them in a way that has emotional impact ... and hopefully just the subtle possibility to change a heart or to change a mind," Smith said Wednesday. "More than anything, I want to thank my brother, Antoine Fuqua. He didn't compromise on one shot, dog. His heart, his mind, his desire to deliver this story to all of you and to the world — I was blown away by the lengths that he was willing to make me go through to deliver this film." During his speech, Smith deemed "Emancipation" — based on the true story of an enslaved man who escaped a Louisiana plantation and embarked on a dangerous journey to freedom — "the most difficult film of my entire career." He also offered a glimpse into his experience shooting the project, recalling a shocking moment in which a cast member improvised a scene and spit on him without warning. "It's really difficult to transport a modern mind to that time period. It's difficult to imagine that level of inhumanity," Smith said. "I was in a scene with one of the white actors, and ... he ad-libbed and spit in the middle of my chest. ... If I had pearls on, I definitely would've clutched them." The "King Richard" and "I Am Legend" star shared that his first instinct was to get Fuqua involved — but he resisted the urge. "I stopped, and I realized that [my character] Peter couldn't have called the director," he continued. "So I sat there, and I took a deep breath, and we did take two, and the actor felt that the ad-lib had gone well. ... He does his line and spits in the middle of my chest again. And I just held in that moment. ... It makes me teary right now. There was a part of me that was grateful that I got to really understand. "And then in the distance, I hear a voice: Antoine says, 'Hey, let's do a take without the spit,'" he added as the audience burst into laughter. "And I knew that God was real."|
March 2, 2023, 1:15PM
Days before Smith attended the AAFCA Awards, he also won the NAACP Image Award for actor in a motion picture for "Emancipation." Though he wasn't there to accept the honor in person, Smith expressed his gratitude in a statement posted on Instagram.

"WOW!! NAACP!! I am absolutely humbled by this!!" he wrote. "I am so proud of the work we put into this film. I would like to thank the NAACP for honoring our film! ... your entire organization — and the work you do all year round — is truly important, so to be recognized by y'all — it means a lot."

Joni Mitchell arrives at the presentation of the Gershwin Prize, which honors a musician's lifetime contribution to popular music, hosted at DAR Constitution Hall in Washington on Wednesday, March 1, 2023. She is this year's winner. (AP Photo/Amanda Andrade-Rhoades)
Joni Mitchell honored with Gershwin Prize after tribute concert

When Joni Mitchell finally took the stage near the end of an all-star tribute concert honoring her as this year’s recipient of the Library of Congress Gershwin Prize for Popular Song, she opted to perform a cover rather than one of her own songs.

BodyText_News: The 79-year-old music legend leaned against the piano Wednesday as she crooned a sultry version of “Summertime,” the popular tune from George Gershwin’s “Porgy and Bess,” an appropriate choice since the award was named after the composer.

But she wasn’t done. The evening’s other performers came to the stage and surrounded Mitchell as she launched into one of her more popular tunes, “The Circle Game.” Graham Nash, James Taylor, Ledisi, Cyndi Lauper, Herbie Hancock, Marcus Mumford, Brandi Carlile and others brought the crowd to their feet in an evening filled with love and admiration.

Before the show, Mitchell, walked the red carpet with a cane, briefly responding to the Associated Press saying the honor was “very exciting.”

Nash, who had dated Mitchell back in the 1970s, spoke of her indelible spirit overcoming gender and physical obstacles.

“She has had many, many difficulties in her life with polio when she was young. And now there’s a brain aneurysm several years ago. But to see her come back and be singing again and playing again is incredible. I mean, talk about resilience,” Nash said.

Later, he performed, “A Case of You,” the song Mitchell wrote about their breakup.

Another former partner of Mitchell’s was James Taylor, who described their time together as “one of the chapters in my life that I’m fondest of.”

“She had a huge effect on me, on my work. And we collaborated during the year or so that we were together on a lot of stuff,” Taylor said.

He added: “Joni is a national treasure.”

Carlile was one of the evening’s busiest performers, adding backing vocals, as well as taking on Mitchell’s “Shine.” Before the concert, the nine-time Grammy-winning admitted not discovering Mitchell’s music until later in her life.

“It felt really feminine to me, really vulnerable, and it made me really uncomfortable, which is a reflection, I think, on my own ego and my coming of age in being a bit of a gender non-conforming person or just not really understanding the way that she was showing me, and all of us, the world. And it wasn’t until I fell in love and met my wife that I realized how multi-dimensional Joni was as an artist,” Carlile said.

Before receiving the award from Librarian of Congress Carla Hayden, Mitchel was flanked by a bipartisan group of lawmakers, including House Speaker Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif.; Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn; Patty Murray, D-Wash; and Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine.

The Gershwin Prize, created in 2007, has previously honored Paul McCartney, Paul Simon, Stevie Wonder and Carole King.

FILE - Jay Leno attends the Hand in Hand: A Benefit for Hurricane Harvey Relief in Los Angeles on Sept. 12, 2017. The comedian and former “Tonight Show” host told a Las Vegas Review-Journal columnist Thursday that he broke his collarbone and two ribs and cracked his kneecaps on Jan. 17. (Photo by John Salangsang/Invision/AP, File)
Jay Leno makes first appearance after car fire injury

Jay Leno’s recovery from serious facial burns is no joke.

The comedian appeared on “The Kelly Clarkson Show,” where the host marveled at how good Leno looks less than four months after he was badly injured in a car fire.

“You’d think there’d be a zipper here, but no,” Leno joked of his face during Wednesday’s episode. “This is like a brand-new face. Only for the second time in my career am I the new face of comedy. ... That’s a brand new ear.”

Leno is an avid car collector who hosts the CNBC series “Jay Leno’s Garage.”

The 72-year-old spent eight days at a Southern California burn center after a car he was working on at his Los Angeles garage burst into flames on Nov. 12. The former “Tonight Show” star required surgery after suffering burns to his face, hands and chest, his doctor said at the time.

“It was all third-degree burns,” Leno said Wednesday. “It was pretty bad.”

Leno returned to the stand-up stage in Hermosa Beach, California, less than a week after being released from the Grossman Burn Center.

“He’s done remarkable,” Dr. Peter Grossman, who treated Leno, said on the talk show. “When I first saw Jay, I was a little uneasy. When I saw him, he was a little bit more significantly burned than I had hoped. Knowing that it’s Jay Leno and a face that everybody recognizes, there’s a little bit of angst going on there.”

Leno ended his appearance on “Kelly Clarkson” by gifting three nurses who treated him with trips to the Bahamas.

Today’s birthdays

Singer-musician Mike Pender (The Searchers) is 82. Movie producer-director George Miller is 78. Actor Hattie Winston is 78. Singer Jennifer Warnes is 76. Actor-director Tim Kazurinsky is 73. Singer-musician Robyn Hitchcock is 70. Actor Robert Gossett is 69. Rock musician John Lilley is 69. Actor Miranda Richardson is 65. Radio personality Ira Glass is 64. Actor Mary Page Keller is 62. Olympic track and field gold medalist Jackie Joyner-Kersee is 61. Former NFL player and College Football Hall of Famer Herschel Walker is 61. Actor Laura Harring is 59. Contemporary Christian musician Duncan Phillips (Newsboys) is 59. Rapper-actor Tone Loc (lohk) is 57. Actor Julie Bowen is 53. Country singer Brett Warren (The Warren Brothers) is 52. Actor David Faustino is 49. Gospel singer Jason Crabb is 46. Singer Ronan Keating (Boyzone) is 46. Rapper Lil’ Flip is 42. Actor Jessica Biel is 41. Rock musician Blower (AKA Joe Garvey) (Hinder) is 39. Musician Brett Hite (Frenship) is 37. Pop singer Camila Cabello is 26. Actor Thomas Barbusca (TV: “The Mick”) is 20. Actor Reylynn Caster is 20.

