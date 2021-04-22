Petaluma artist recalls ’Survival Faire,’ an Earth Day precursor at San Jose State University

The very first Earth Day took place 51 years ago, on April 22, 1970.

But four weeks before that worldwide call for environmental protection, Petaluma’s Catherine Alden, now a retired artist and furniture upholsterer, stood in front of a large hole in the ground, participating in a truly one-of-a-kind funeral service.

That was Feb. 20, 1970, at San Jose State University, where she was pursuing a degree in ceramic arts, and the ritual was the main event of a massive environmental gathering known as the Survival Faire.

“It was a four or five day extravaganza, at the end of which we bought, pushed and buried a car, a Ford Maverick,” recalled Alden, seated on the front porch of her west Petaluma home. “The whole thing, the Faire, was engineered by a humanities teacher named John Sperling, who was very charismatic, and who started Phoenix University. He lives in Marin now. He’s the guy who’s cloning cats.”

That is a reference to Sterling’s Sausalito-based cloning operation known as Genetic Savings and Clone.

But that’s another story.

“He was a teacher at San Jose State when I was there, and he got his whole humanities class to organize and put this thing on, which was pretty impressive,” Alden said. “We had to raise the money to buy the car. There were all kinds of activities and on the day of the burial, thousands of people came to participate. I got involved, originally, because some of us young women were recruited to sew Mother Earth dresses — and then we all ended up being Mother Earth.”

Among the many Survival Faire activities was the Mother Earth Beauty Contest, in which seven San Jose State women participated. The “pageant” lasted all of 10 minutes, according to an article in the school newspaper, and was immediately followed by a panel discussion titled “The Rape of Mother Earth,” with all seven “contestants” participating.

“At the end of the Mother Earth contest, we all gave a talk about why Mother Earth is beautiful, and that it didn’t matter who won because we were all beautiful, like her,” she recalled. “And all of us won. We all wore the same dress, with a kind of green, burlap fabric. We sewed pine-cones all over them and had flowers in our hair, the whole thing.”

And then they buried a car.

Alden, who keeps a folder of newspaper clippings and other documentary mementos of the event, described the decision of that Humanities 160 class to purchase a brand new vehicle, give it a funeral procession and last rites (by actual ordained ministers) and then cover it up with earth, as an act of inspired political theater.

“Some people were very angry about it,” she said. “They couldn’t believe we’d do that to a perfectly good car. I think they more-or-less thought it was un-American.”

Among the artifacts in Alden’s folder is a copy of the special Survival Faire supplement published that week in the Spartan Daily News. On the back page is an uncredited article titled “Why The Great Car Burial?” In answer to that question, the article states, “So that each of you can pause to consider your own relationship to the automobile and what you are willing to give up, what work you are willing to undertake, what changes you are willing make in your own lifestyle, what new visions of your own future you are willing to entertain in order to give your species a chance to survive.”

It was, as Alden remembers it, a life-changing experience.

It was also fun.

“There are pictures of me marching in front of the car, and actually sitting in the driver’s seat, though we all pushed it,” she said. “We never turned it on, because the point was that the car was not to be driven after we bought it. The plan was to push it all the way from the car dealership to the campus, and we did push it a lot of the distance, but the police came and made us tow it the rest of the way. We were holding up traffic.”

Thousands of students and others showed up to participate, parading along on foot or on bicycles, all marching in solidarity.

“It was pretty exciting,” Alden said. “You get caught up it, the excitement of it. That was the beginning of recycling for me, way ahead of a lot of people. Paul Erlich had just written ’The Population Bomb,’ so that was a big issue, too, people talking about not having kids, about what we would do to save the planet. It was very emotional. It really felt like a turning point. And honestly, the strides we’ve made since then are pretty amazing — though there haven’t been nearly enough of them.”

She points to the rise of electric cars, statistics showing that people are not smoking cigarettes so much, people committed to cleaning up freeways and taking down bulletin boards, all as steps in the right direction taken since 1970.