Petaluma Fairgrounds busy with drive-thru food, drive-in movies

The coronavirus pandemic forced the cancellation of the annual Sonoma-Marin Fair in June for the first time since World War II. Even so, its Petaluma fairgrounds have not stood empty or idle all summer.

With the postponement, at least for this year, of popular events like the famed World’s Ugliest Dog Contest at the fair, staff have come up with creative substitutions in the meantime, from drive-thru fair food to drive-in movies.

“Those are large gatherings that just can’t happen right now,” because of state and county shelter-in-place orders, said Allison Keaney, chief executive officer at the fairgrounds.

“We’ve been working with the county, trying to figure out what is permitted,” she said. “It has given us the opportunity to do some different things.”

The drive-in movies continue Friday with “The Wizard of Oz” and Sept. 4 with “The Goonies.” The program probably will be extended beyond Sept. 4, Keaney said. To go, buy tickets in advance bayareapopupevents.com/sonoma-marin-fairgrounds-petaluma. The price is $40 per car.

“We’re going to think about the programs we can keep,” as the pandemic persists and even after it subsides, Keaney added.

Initiated in late July, the drive-thru fair food series concludes this weekend with service from noon to 8 p.m. Friday through Sunday. For sale are burritos, gyros, cotton candy, popcorn and more.

“Two big favorites are funnel cakes and corn dogs,” Keaney said. “People look forward to those things every year.”

Patrons drive through the main gate, don masks and place their orders. They then park in a waiting area until they get their food and drive out.

The movie and food service programs don’t begin to fill up the fair’s 60-acre site, but three of its dozen buildings are in use as shelter for fire evacuees and as stations for blood drives, a food bank and COVID-19 testing. The fairgrounds’ overflow parking lot has been opened for some overnight RV and SUV camping.

“The fairgrounds are so versatile. We are essential when it comes to times like this,” Keaney said. “Nobody can serve the public the same way the fairgrounds can. We can bring people inside a fenced perimeter.”

