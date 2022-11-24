Petaluma-made Christmas movies now streaming on HBO Max

Earlier this year, Petaluma’s Ali Afshar produced two new Christmas movies which were largely filmed in Petaluma, though “Holiday Harmony” is set in Oklahoma and Los Angeles and “A Christmas Mystery” takes place in Oregon.

Both films, the first a love story with music and the second a holiday fantasy about magical bells from Santa’s sleigh, are streamable on HBO-Max as of Thanksgiving Day.

At a special advance double-screening on Thursday, Nov. 17, Afshar thanked a theater full of local folks who appeared in or contributed to the movies, who’d gathered at Boulevard Cinemas to watch the films a week before the rest of the world. Most in attendance were aware that there was a bit of star power in each film, with Brooke Shields appearing in a major role in “Holiday Harmony,” and Beau Bridges appearing in “A Christmas Mystery.”

But it wasn’t until the credits rolled on the former that anyone knew there was another celebrity involved: Oscar-winning actress Mary Steeburgen (“Melvin & Howard,” “Time After Time,” “Back to the Future 3”), who co-wrote the movie’s signature song “This is Christmas” along with co-writers Caitlyn Smith and Troy Verges.

Though best known for her acting, Steenburgen has become a prolific songwriter over the last several years, and the song she’s helped create for “Holiday Harmony” is a keeper. Not only does it figure prominently in the plot of the film – about a singer who reluctantly finds herself preparing a group of small town kids for their annual Christmas gala – it legitimately rocks.

Could it become a future Christmas staple?

Here’s a link to the song. What do you think?