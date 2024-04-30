Petaluma is about to lose one of its most famous “characters.”

John Maher ‒ better known as the piano-playing Petaluma Pete ‒ has let it be known that in July, he and his wife Brenda will be relocating to Santa Ana, in Orange County, to be closer to their adult kids.

A public going away party ‒ which Maher has decided should be a benefit for Petaluma People Services Center’s Safe Team program ‒ is being organized, with a planned date of June 1.

Details will be announced soon.

As the Mahers prepare to leave the town they have claimed as their own since 2007, one detail to be dealt with is finding new homes for the numerous pianos that Maher has acquired, each of them decorated in some striking way by local artists.

While a number have already been claimed by local businesses and organizations, quite a few are in storage, waiting for someone to adopt them.

“I did a GoFundMe and now have the money for necessary repairs and to have it delivered to your doorstep free of charge,” Maher recently posted on his social media pages. “These wonderful units are destined for the landfill unless they can find a home in someone's merchant window, garden, garage or family room.”

To see some of the pianos that remain available, find John Maher on Facebook.