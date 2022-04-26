Petaluma sculptor David Best to unveil new memorial temple in England that will honor UK’s COVID-19 deaths

Famous for his temples at Burning Man in the Black Rock Desert in Nevada, Petaluma artist David Best is traveling to the heart of England next month to debut a new temporary wooden temple, known as “Sanctuary,” that will memorialize the UK’s COVID losses over the past two years.

Best’s temples are often interactive, and “Sanctuary” will continue that trend.

The commemorative public memorial is being built in Miners’ Welfare Park by members of the community of Bedworth, known as “the town that never forgets,” and for its huge annual Armistice Day Parade. Once built, the public will be invited to donate words, objects or mementos to the walls of the intricately designed wooden structure.

Opening on May 21, “Sanctuary“ will act as a place where UK residents can remember and reflect on the losses caused by the coronavirus pandemic. As happens to Best’s Burning Man temples, ”Sanctuary“ will be set on fire on the evening of May 28, as a symbol of catharsis and rebirth.

This device is unable to display framed content. <a href="https://www.youtube.com/embed/Azphiyqszlg">Click here to view this embed</a>.

“This past year and a half has not been easy for anyone. We have faced terrible tragedy and great loss,” said Best in a statement. “I believe in the power of collaboration and community, that by recognizing pain and sadness, and laying down our burdens, we can face the future from a place of hope and renewal. That’s what I hope ‘Sanctuary’ will bring to the people of Nuneaton & Bedworth, the West Midlands and everyone who makes the journey here.”

Best was born in California in 1945, and trained in sculpture at the San Francisco Institute of Art. Sonoma County residents may know Best’s ornate steel structure “Temple of Remembrance,“ one of the sculptures that went unscathed at Paradise Ridge Winery in Santa Rosa when the Tubbs fire destroyed many of the 155-acre ranch’s fixtures in 2017.

Nearly each year since 2000, Best and his volunteer staff of artists, carpenters, and crafters known as the Temple Crew create massive wooden sculptures for Burning Man. Similar works have now been replicated across the globe, including Nepal and Ireland.

“Sanctuary“ is produced by Artichoke, an art-events company and a registered charity funded by Arts Council England. Artichoke sought out Best for a trilogy of memorial sculpture collaborations after learning of his work with Burning Man.

Artichoke previously commissioning Best to produce ”Temple“ in Derry-Londonderry, Northern Ireland, in 2015. The temporary public artwork aimed to encourage the local community to let go of the past and look to the future. Artichoke and Best also collaborated on ”London 1666,“ a 120-meter-long wooden sculpture that was set alight for 2016’ London’s Burning, a festival commissioned by the City of London Corporation to commemorate the 350th anniversary of the Great Fire of London.

To date, 174,144 people have died from COVID in the United Kingdom.