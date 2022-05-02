Petaluma theater-makers win Bay Area critics awards

Theater artists generally don’t work for hours and hours on a stage show with the goal of awards in their mind - but it certainly is nice when such honors happen. On Saturday, April 30, at 1 p.m., the San Francisco Bay Area Theatre Critics Association — the oldest operating alliance of theater writers in Northern California — posted a COVID-19-friendly YouTube announcement naming the 2022 winners of its annual Excellence in Theatre Awards.

Three Petaluma theater artists made the list of winners.

They include Lucas Sherman, who picked up a win for his music direction of Spreckels Theatre Company’s 2020 dystopian musical “Urinetown,” playwright David Templeton, who won for Original Script for his science-fiction drama “Galatea,” and Eddy Hansen, who shared a set design win with Elizabeth Bazzano, for their futuristic space station set for “Galatea,” both productions running at Spreckels Performing Arts center in Rohnert Park.

As it so happens, “Urinetown” (Feb. 14 - March 1, 2020) was the last show to run at Spreckels before the pandemic shut down theaters around the country, and “Galatea” (Sept. 3-19) was the center’s first show to run once Sonoma County declared it safe to welcome audiences inside again.

““Urinetown” was an amazing show with a wonderful orchestra and very talented cast,” said Sherman, contacted at Spreckels after the awards were announced. Also winning from the musical were choreographer Michaela Moerbeek and lead actor David L. Yen. Of the show’s challenging compositions by Mark Hollmann and Greg Kotis, Sherman said, “It had complex harmonies throughout, so I loved being creative with dynamics and building upon the idea of a true ensemble, where everyone is important and plays a part. And my orchestra was top notch.”

Asked what it means to have received this award from the Critics Circle, Sherman, who has been so honored in the past, replied that such validation is meaningful since so many theatergoers have only a vague idea exactly what a musical director does.

“Music directors put in a lot of work behind the scenes and during the rehearsal and performance process,” he explained, “So it is always an honor to even be nominated, much less win an award.”

Fittingly enough, Sherman received news of the honor while in the middle of rehearsing another Spreckels show, Roald Dahl’s Tony-winning musical “Matilda,” which opens this weekend at Spreckels. It’s perhaps appropriate, Sherman pointed out, that the award for his work on “Urinetown,” an intricate and complex show, was announced while he was working on another massive project with similar challenges.

““Matilda” is no different in terms of sheer cast size,” he said. “The main difference is over half of the cast are children. But they are all so talented and a great group to work with. We have a 10-piece orchestra to tackle this unique and challenging score. It’s a great ride so I hope people come check it out!”

For Templeton (who is the Argus-Courier’s Community section editor), the Critics Circle award is the latest in a string of honors for his script, which most recently picked up a new play citation from the Harold & Mimi Steinberg Charitable Trust and the American Theatre Critics Association. In addition to the awards for Templeton’s playwriting and Hansen’s set-building, the San Francisco Bay Area Critics Circle, also honored “Galatea” with wins in several other categories, including principle actor Abbey Lee — who played an amnesiac robot named Seventy-One — stage director Marty Pistone and projection designer Chris Schloemp. “Galatea” also snagged the honors for overall production in the North Bay, and again for the entire San Francisco Bay Area.

