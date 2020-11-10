Petaluma vegan cookbook an ode to tofu, tequila

“I was a college student when I started writing ‘Tofu n’ Tequlia,’” explains Chase Overholt, of Petaluma, describing the genesis of his newly released cookbook, which, he adds, is not his first effort. He wrote his first cookbook while still a freshman math major who loved to cook and thought it would be fun to turn his ideas into something others could make use of.

Fun, it turns out, is a strong motivating principle for Overholt.

“For me, cooking is fun, and when I started writing this one, I had a lot of recipes that were lots of fun, and I kind of wanted to write a book that actually made it as much fun to cook, for others, as it was for me,” he says. “And what’s more fun than taking a shot of tequila or whiskey before starting a recipe?”

"Tofu n’ Tequila,“ for what it’s worth, does sound like something a college student would dream up.

“Alcohol is an important ingredient in many college students’ kitchens,” Overholt jokes, clearly aware that he’s not really joking.

The other important ingredient that locks in his new book’s culinary uniqueness is that every recipe in it is 100% vegan, and that includes the numerous suggested alcoholic pairings. Not a spiked eggnog or Bailey’s Irish creme on the list. The book does not need those milk-based beverages. It turns out, there are plenty of varieties of booze that pair beautifully with fresh, plant-based vegan cuisine.

For example, on page 16, Overholt gives his recipe for Watermelon Salad, but first he recommends, “Pour a glass of hard kombucha.” Then he describes how to combine watermelon, fresh mint, balsamic vinegar, honey, fig jam and coarse sea salt into something so delicious some people might become so eager to make it they forget the glass of hard kombucha.

On page 22, Overholt suggest making a nice espresso martini (and yes, he gives the recipe) before whipping up something called Fettucine Cash-fredo, which turns out to be pasta served with a sauce made from ground cashews and garlic. And on page 33, where he talks you through making Vegan Nachos, he recommends taking a shot of, yes, tequila, before you begin.

From cover to cover, the brightly designed book is filled with delicious dishes and the occasional cooking and/or drinking joke, for good measure.

“I feel like it’s a pretty natural and obvious idea for a cookbook,” Overholt says. “There are plenty of books that focus on the pairing of food and wine. But I don’t know how many cookbooks tell you, ‘Here’s a recipe for barbecue tofu bites ... but first, have a shot of vodka!’”

Overholt says he brainstormed numerous alliterative titles before settling on calling his book “Tofu n’ Tequlia.”

“‘Tempe n’ Tequila’ was a strong runner up,” he admits. “And ‘Veggies and Vodka’ was another one. That was a good one. I’m thinking now that that could be the title of the sequel, if there is one.”

Sounds like there could indeed be a sequel. Though "Tofu n’ Tequila“ took Overholt a full two years to complete and bring out into the world, it turns out that with the pandemic forcing people to stay at home and cook for themselves, he’s been able to build a large following, partly through TikTok videos.

With so many people parked in place browsing content on their phones, it’s allowed Overholt’s fan-base to expand exponentially.

Describing himself as, “A 20-something trying to figure out life in a pandemic,” Overholt says he most recently worked as Creative Director of Adventure Recreation in the Petaluma Outlets, but has devoted himself fully to staking his brand as a vegan cook with a fondness for drinking a bit while cooking. He currently has an audience of 25,000 he can promote to on TikTok.

”I think the pandemic has actually been good for me, in a weird way,“ he said. ”The world could not be stranger. It turns out this was a perfect time to release a book about cooking and drinking.“

Asked if the idea for the book evolved and changed over the two years it took him to complete it, Overholt says it very much did shift directions a time or two from conception to completion.

“The first draft was built around the idea that it would look like a journal, something I’d written by hand,” Overholt explains. “I was showing that draft to a friend, and she said, ‘I thought you wanted this to be fun. This looks like homework.’ And I said, ‘Oh. You’re right. Let’s make this look more fun.’ And that’s when I decided to make it colorful and bright and eye-grabbing.”

Ultimately, he borrowed from his own Instagram postings, and based the style of the book on the images he’d been sharing with friends.

"Tofu n’ Tequila“ certainly is eye-grabbing. It has definitely caught the attention of PETA (People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals), who listed the book as No. 1 on their list of 20 cookbooks from 2020.

“That’s pretty exciting,” Overholt says.

Among Overholt’s many talents, evidenced in the design of the book, is his knack for artistry. He contributed a great deal to the recent, citywide Halloween project known as Petaluma Boo. It turns out was Overholt who designed the ubiquitous yard signs and the charming ghost-stickers that accompanied Petalumans’ “Boo kits.”

“I have a B.A. in pure mathematics, so I’m a bit of nerd, and I like nerdy art,“ he says. ”I’ve always loved to do art, and I’ve always loved to cook, which I think go hand in hand pretty nicely.“

As for the plant-based food choices he illustrates so vividly in the book, Overholt says that even non-vegans can enjoy learning to cook without meat once in a while, and that any shift toward a plant-based diet, even just lessening meat consumption to a degree, can be good for the planet.

“I want to show that veganism isn’t sitting around eating kale and talking about animal rights liberation all the time,” he says. “It can also be having a lot of fun in the kitchen, being creative and playful, and creating delicious recipes you can’t wait to eat.”

And maybe having a shot of tequila as you begin.

“Totally,” laughs Overholt. “Or a beer. Or a glass of wine, or a vodka martini. There’s a vegan recipe to go with whatever your favorite alcoholic drink is. And it probably is in this book. And there are a lot more where those came from.”