It’s 8 a.m. on the dot on a cool August morning, and local families are already pouring into Petaluma’s treasured, aviation-themed Two Niner Diner in celebration of its reopening after a three-year closure.

Many locals eagerly awaited last Saturday’s reopening, as the classic airport diner – located in the Petaluma Municipal Airport at 561 Sky Ranch Dr. – had become an integral part of so many happy memories during its original 29-year run.

“It’s really a blessing for our family to be able to open our doors again for our wonderful community here in Petaluma,” said Corriene Kelly on the bustling opening day.

She now operates the restaurant with her husband Nathan Kelly, who is in turn continuing the legacy of his mother Joan Kelly, owner of the classic diner for 29 years before she passed away in August 2020.

The reopened diner may have “a few fusions and a few twists,” Kelly said, but it is essentially the same old place, as the family looks to keep the late owner’s recipes and traditions and even the airplane-themed photos and decorations.

Be it bacon and eggs, pancakes or chicken fried steak, locals were finding their old favorites on the menu – and buzzing with excitement to have their beloved diner back.

Petaluma native Randy Larsen recalled fond moments from his youth, when his mom would bring him to Two Niner Diner and they’d watch the planes come and go while sipping milkshakes.

In recent years, Larsen said, he became involved in the aviation industry himself, and has his own plane that he keeps at the airport. He said he looks forward to the airport having its community hub back.

“This is so exciting,” he said. “When you’re working on your airplane and you’re down here after a long day, you can get something to drink or something to eat.”

Others had similar remarks at the grand opening, including Dustin Oliver, a Petaluma native who trains new pilots at the Petaluma Pilot Training Center.

The diner’s opening day aligned with the airport’s Aircraft Display Day, which took place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. last Saturday. The Petaluma Pilots Association puts on the event once per month to invite the public to learn more about the airport’s functions.

Pilots weren’t the only ones rooting for Petaluma Municipal Airport, and happy about the important role the diner plays there.

“We need the community to support the airport,” said Crista Nelson, who was seated on the patio with friends and loved ones including her daughter Kenzie Chelemedos – a Petaluman who is now an in-flight training instructor in the commercial airline industry.

Others were simply happy to have a classic diner to go to in a part of town with few options. Randy and Gabrielle Gardner – among the first to grab a meal there on Saturday – said they’re looking forward to having a breakfast spot close to their home.

“Since we moved here (in 2019) we always wanted to try it but it’s never been opened,” Gabrielle Gardner said. “I’m happy to see it’s finally open.”

The Two Niner Diner will be open for breakfast and lunch from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesdays through Sundays.

Amelia Richardson is a staff writer for the Argus-Courier. She can be reached at amelia.parreira@arguscourier.com or 707-521-5208.