Petaluma’s Fall Antique Faire returns Sunday

Where: Downtown Petaluma, along Fourth Street between B Street and Western Avenue, including the A Street parking lot; also at the intersection of Western Avenue and Kentucky Street up to East Washington Street.

Here’s a game you might want to play as you wander through the stands this Sunday at the 36th Petaluma Fall Antique Faire: mentally separating your favorite discoveries into the (somewhat-nebulous-yet-still-entertaining) categories of collectible, vintage and antique.

That might be harder than it sounds, however. Not all “antiques” are equal.

The annual event with more than 200 stands promises to bring an eye-popping array of mind-boggling rarities to downtown Petaluma. But despite that the beloved event is, in fact, titled an Antique Faire, the truth of the matter is that a lot of what you’ll find is not technically antique.

A lot of it is “vintage.” Some is merely “collectible.”

Which is nothing to sneeze at, and please don’t sneeze at the collectibles. We’re still in a pandemic here, and you will be in the presence of an estimated 8,000 other people.

Anyway, you may have noticed that we are avoiding the word “classic” here, because that generally applies to automobiles, of course, not Lost in Space lunchboxes. We’ll get back to that. As for the game, when it comes to stuff like furniture and art, campaign buttons and old metal tools, Happy Meal toys and Beanie Babies, the category you place the item in depends mainly on its age.

According to the U.S. Tariff Act of 1930, antiques are “works of art (except rugs and carpets made after the year 1700), collections in illustration of the progress of the arts, works in bronze, marble, terra cotta, parian, pottery or porcelain, artistic antiquities and objects of ornamental character or educational value which shall have been produced prior to the year 1830.”

It’s been nearly a hundred years since then — hey, in eight years the Tariff Act of 1930 will be an antique itself — and though today we generally ignore the bit about an antique needing to have been made before 1830, we do mostly follow the rule that it has to be at least a century old to get the big A.

If it’s old but is younger than 100 years old, an item could easily fall into the category of “vintage,” a word that literally means “of age.” It’s not as clear as the 100-year delineation of an antique, and there are differences of opinion on this, but some in the business set the limit of “vintage” at 50 years, meaning if it’s more than half-a-century old but not as much as a full century, it’s vintage. But like we said, not everyone agrees. According to Farm Antiques.com, however, many dealers and collectors are willing to consider an item that is 40 years old or more as vintage.

So what about stuff that’s under 40 years old, but still seems old enough to be of value to people who collect cool old things? That’s what we call collectible. Though for an item to earn that term, it has to meet a test other than mere age. A collectible is something that is worth more, or is expected to become worth more, than it was when it was brand new. So yes, a collectible can also be vintage.

Which brings us to cars.

With automobiles, the ages come way down. An antiques, generally speaking, is any vehicle that is 25 years or older. Classics are cars between 20 and 24 years old, and collectibles are models between 15 and 19 years old.

You won’t find cars for sale at this weekend’s Antique Faire of course, unless it’s a toy car, which could be a collectible and/or vintage. But on Sunday between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m., do feel free to drive your actual vehicle — be it antique, collectible or classic — to downtown Petaluma. And have fun looking for old, cool stuff, whatever category you end up placing it in.