Petaluma’s Sebastian Saint James back to live gigs

“Check! Check! One, two, three! Check! Check! Check!” rumbles Sebastian Saint James softly, surreptitiously testing his microphone from the other side of a cloth mask. He strums his acoustic guitar a few times, makes a few black-booted taps at some sound equipment at this feet, then sings a line or two of a song. His deep, blues-born voice is already warmed up and ready to rock.

“Sounds good!” shouts a woman seated across the patio, where she sits with another patron at downtown Petaluma’s Adobe Road Winery. The pair are taking turns tasting wine, alternately unmasking as they chat, waiting for the show to begin. At about 4 p.m. on a recent Thursday, they have roughly 30-minutes to wait until Saint James’ first set of the afternoon/evening.

“You’re so kind,” nods Saint James toward the table from which the exuberant complement was offered. “Happy to be here.”

“So are we!” comes the response.

A few minutes later, as Saint James heads to his vehicle for an additional piece of equipment, he turns and nods toward the attractive, roofed garden area that Adobe Road has created in a corner of the Great Petaluma Mill parking lot.

“This is a pretty nice scene,” he says. Saint James, of Petaluma, is best known for his work with The Highway Poets and The Space Orchestra, but has been a producing-recording-performing musician as a solo artist too, for several years running. Under normal circumstances, he plays in bars and clubs, music festivals, sidewalks and parks. He’s the kind of performer who enjoys working hard, and will play any private party or celebration that needs an Indie-Soul-Blues-influenced singer-songwriter-guitarist with a voice that fuses pain, humor and heart with a certain road-weary wisdom that often hovers between haunted and hopeful.

After a rough winter season where even outdoor dining has not been permitted due to COVID-19 concerns, many restaurants are once again seating folks outdoors. And with this tentative transition to semi-normalcy — what real “normal” will look like in such situations is still anyone’s guess — comes the return of live performance.

“Been a long, cold winter,” sighs Saint James, adding, “This feels a little weird, actually, performing in front of people without looking through a Zoom screen or something. I’m actually a little nervous. Not about COVID so much. The Adobe Road folks are really doing a good job of keeping everyone safe. I just haven’t performed this way for so long, in an actual venue, it may take me a few minutes to settle in once I start.”

Saint James is not alone, of course.

Over the course of the last year, working musicians like him have had a lot to adjust to. When the first major shutdown of businesses took place a year ago — with indoor music venues like Petaluma’s Mystic, Phoenix, and Big Easy all suddenly a non-option for events of any kind — Saint James joined a wobbly parade of musicians and other performers attempting to shift their performances to various forms of online gigs. Even outdoor venues like Lagunitas Beer Sanctuary and Brewster’s Beer Garden were a non-starter, until the summer when some of the open-sky restaurants dabbled in live music again before the winter resurgence of the virus pulled their plug again. So, turning to Facebook Live concerts and jury-rigged YouTube shows, the North Bay’s entire music industry was transformed overnight by the unprecedented attempt to take an entire art form in a mostly untested new direction.

It’s perhaps no surprise that some of the new songs Saint James has written over the last year carry veiled references to isolation, disorientation and grief. One early tune, titled “Can’t Hold Me Down,” carries the lyric:

What a year this day has been

Findin’ out as we settle in,

All the world, it can stop,

But for how long? Is it enough?

What a time we’re livin’ in,

As it unfolds it starts to sink on in,

Are we spinnin’ or holdin’ on?

We all need somethin.’ Is it enough?

Now, with infection slowly rates dropping and a return to outdoor dining once-again allowed by the State and the County, performers like Saint James are cautiously emerging from their homes, their computers and their virtual playing spaces.

“It feels a little strange to say I just had a very busy weekend,” he laughs, speaking on the phone a few days after the Adobe Road show. “It was my first weekend of having some gigs, so it was good. It was fun. It was cathartic.”

In addition to the Thursday night appearance in Petaluma, Saint James played a Friday night show in the backyard of Twin Oaks Roadhouse in Penngrove, a daytime event at Bella Winery in Healdsburg, and a Sunday afternoon gig at Horse and Plow Winery in Sebastopol.