Petaluma’s wristwrestling champ, hands down

Harlan Osborne's column Toolin' Around Town appears every two weeks in the Petaluma Argus-Courier. (SCOTT MANCHESTER/ARGUS-COURIER STAFF)

Throughout its history, Petaluma has spread the welcome mat for residents and tourists to enjoy its civic events, athletic endeavors and quirky contests. Prior to the coronavirus pandemic, parades and car shows brought curious visitors to town and the World’s Ugliest Dog Contest routinely made the news. But since its departure in 2001, nothing has focused greater attention — or shined a brighter spotlight on the former World’s Egg Basket — than the captivating 49-year lifespan of the World’s Championship Wristwrestling Tournament.

Reminders of the glory days of those muscle-powered tournaments are visible in the wristwrestling sculpture created by Rosa Estebanez at the corner of Petaluma Boulevard North and East Washington Street and in an archival memorabilia display at the Hide-Away on Kentucky Street.

Internationally recognized wristwrestling champion Eric Woelfel was at the top of his game when the tournament moved to Reno. A 6-foot-5, 270-pound powerhouse, Woelfel gained fame and worldwide recognition, winning nine world titles left-handed and two world titles right-handed, and still competes right and left-handed.

He was the last and unarguably the greatest of the formidable Petaluma-grown champions who dominated numerous challengers from other regions. Among the best were five-time champion Jim Dolcini, who won heavyweight titles in 1970, 71, 74 and 75 plus the middleweight crown in 1968. Dolcini’s brother, Mike, was lightweight champ in 1969 and 70. Penngrove heavyweight Larry Finley and strong-armed 20-year-old lightweight Joe Tresch won titles in 1967.

Wristwrestling’s rules are simple. All it takes is two competitors, locking hands in a grip at a table, matching their power and determination for a few intense seconds. It takes dedication, hard work and training to reach the top.

Champions are made, not born.

“Just for fun, I started wristwresting in my early 20s,” said Woelfel. “I wasn’t very good at first. I wasn’t a natural. But here and there, I learned a few techniques that really made a difference. I attended the Petaluma tournament in 1986 as a spectator, then came back in 1987 and earned second-place right-handed. In 1988, I finished second in the left-handed division. Oh yeah, I was hooked.

“For years, I was satisfied to try and learn at least one thing at every tournament,” he continued. “I’d work on new techniques, top-rolls, hooking, King’s Move and others, and strategy. There’s lots of mental preparation.”

Over time, he gained fame as one of the most feared competitors from either side of the table. One obstacle that stood in his way was 6-foot, 180-pound John Brzenk of Sandy, Utah, considered by some to be the greatest wristwrestler of all time. Brzenk often dazzled fans with his brilliance at beating much larger men right and left-handed. Competing in the 1998 championships at the Mystic Theater, Brzenk sailed through five weight classes, right and left-handed, but chose to avoid Woelfel’s specialty, professional left-handed 243 pounds and above. Over the years, Brzenk and Woelfel met many times, most memorably in Moscow, Russia, where Woelfel pinned Brzenk from the right side.

Wristwrestling in Petaluma began in 1952 as a barroom bet, in a match pitting rancher Oliver Kullberg against major league baseball trainer Jack Homel at Gilardi’s Bar. It was the brainchild of Argus-Courier columnist Bill Soberanes, whose penchant for promoting unusual events and contests like the Petaluma Walkathon, Whiskerino contest, Harry Houdini séance, rowboat races and horseshoe pitching brought enormous attention to Petaluma.

The tournament had a life of its own, beginning as the Petaluma championships and evolving into the World’s Championhsip Wristwrestling Tournament following Soberanes’ partnering with Dave Devoto in 1961. Along with Soberanes’ local publicity, the tournament was given an incalculable boost by Peanuts comic strip creator Charles Schulz, whose 1968 11-panel series of Snoopy heading to the tournament, in 1968, helped put Petaluma on the map. The show was televised on ABC’s Wide World of Sports from 1969 until 1984 and viewed by a reported 300 million viewers over a 15-year period.

Wristwrestling became arm-wrestling when the tables switched to handles and pin pads from the original two-fisted grip.

Woelfel’s massive prowess led to prestigious national tournaments in Virginia Beach, Virginia, and New York City and international competitions in India, Japan, Curacao, Moscow and Sweden. He met his wife, multi-world titleholder Nancy Locke, at a competition.

“Around the world, wherever I competed, Petaluma had a great reputation,” said Woelfel. “It gave me clout.

“You can still compete when you’re older,” he continued. “Just a year ago I was competing against the top guys. I think I’m still there. I’m getting over some injuries. We’ll see how it goes. I can always enter the master’s division when I have to.”

Woelfel earns a living selling, installing and touting the benefits of solar power for his business Nor Cal Solar Power. And, for those who want to learn, he offers armwrestling training in his home gym.

“People come from all over to train in my specially built gym,” he said. “Some of the top guys have trained using my custom equipment. It’s the most advanced I’ve ever seen.”

Petaluma often welcomed more than 300 entrants, men and women, before the tournament was relocated to Nevada. The 39th annual championships, in 2000, drew 325 entries from 11 states and six countries.

“When the pandemic ends, we’re going to try to bring the tournament back home,” said Woelfel. “Petaluma is known worldwide as the birthplace of wristwrestling. It already has fame and name recognition. People are ready to come and compete. It’ll be huge.”

When asked about basic strategy for beginning wristwrestlers, Woelfel advised, “You’ve just got to go in there and give it your all. You’ve got to attack their weak area. It’s not relaxing fun. There is always stress.”

(Harlan Osborne’s “Toolin’ Around Town” runs every other week. You can reach Harlan at harlan@sonic.net)