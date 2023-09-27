Pete Davidson is confirmed to be dating “Outer Banks” star Madelyn Cline, and the two are said to be keeping things “really low-key.”

“Pete and Madelyn are dating. They spent the night together at the Beverly Hills Hotel and then had breakfast together there the next morning,” a source told Us Weekly. “They were really low-key and kept things casual, wearing baseball hats.”

The news comes roughly a month after Davidson, 29, ended things with former girlfriend Chase Sui Wonders. He and Wonders met on the set of the film “Bodies Bodies Bodies” in 2021 and had been dating since at least January of this year before their split in August.

For Cline, 25, the romance with Davidson follows her reported split with songwriter Jackson Guthy. She unfollowed Guthy on Instagram in July.

Cline previously dated her “Outer Banks” co-star Chase Stokes, and had publicly stated her intent to keep her dating life more private in the future.

“I realized there are parts of my life that only me or one other person are entitled to,” she told Today in February. “I prefer it that way. It also just makes things more special. That’s usually how relationships are.”

Davidson has had a slightly different mindset toward the public scrutiny surrounding his dating life — he figures it goes with his celebrity.

“I don’t mind. I know what it comes with,” the Saturday Night Live alum said at the premiere for season two of Peacock’s “Hart to Heart” in 2022.

“I totally get it, because whatever I get to do is sick. If that’s all you have to deal with, then whatever,” he added.

Davidson has a high-profile list of exes. His previous flames include Ariana Grande, Kim Kardashian, Margaret Qualley, Emily Ratajkowski, Cazzie David and Kate Beckinsale.

“I’ve been in show business for, like, half my life almost — for 14 or 15 years and on a national TV show. In 12 years I’ve dated 10 people. I don’t think that’s that crazy, but to some people, that’s very interesting. That became all anyone would talk about,” Davidson said in March while speaking with Jon Berthnal on the “Real Ones” podcast.