Ticket prices: $50 general admission; $140-$150 for VIP rows with preshow Q&A and meet & greet

What: Peter Asher and Albert Lee in concert

Peter Asher, the English ’60s pop music star and longtime record producer who began his career as a child actor onstage and in movies, has been surrounded by fame all his life.

His first film was “The Planter’s Wife,” released in 1952.

“My mother was played by Claudette Colbert,” Asher recalled in a phone interview from his home in Malibu. “I got to kiss a major movie star at age 8.”

Asher, 79, who came to prominence in the 1960s as a member of the pop music vocal duo Peter and Gordon before going on to a successful career as a manager and record producer, continues to go on the road to perform.

He will team up Sept. 14 with English star guitarist Albert Lee for a live show at the Raven Performing Arts Theater in Healdsburg.

“I am glad I get to do some gigs with Albert,” Asher said. “He’s such an amazing talent. Both of us get to tell stories. People seem to enjoy that.”

Their repertoire includes “Bye Bye Love” and other hits by the 1950s rock ’n’ roll duo the Everly Brothers.

“We knew the Everly Brothers as fans,” Asher said. “They were the greatest duo of all time.”

They’ll also perform songs recorded by Asher and his late partner Gordon Waller, who died of a heart attack in 2009.

Asher first met Waller at Westminster School in London, and they began playing and singing together as a duo in cafes. In 1962, they began working formally as Peter and Gordon.

Even Asher’s sister is famous. Actress Jane Asher was the girlfriend of Paul McCartney in the mid-1960s.

Through this connection, Asher and Waller were given three unrecorded songs by John Lennon and McCartney to perform, including Peter and Gordon’s first and biggest hit, “A World Without Love,” in 1964.

Asher achieved his greatest success producing records. For singer-songwriter James Taylor, he produced a long string of multiplatinum albums including “Sweet Baby James,” “JT” and “Flag.”

For singer Linda Ronstadt, Asher produced “Heart Like a Wheel,” “Simple Dreams,” “Living in the USA,” “What's New,” “Canciones De Mi Padre” and “Cry Like a Rainstorm, Howl Like the Wind.”

The Grammy Awards named him producer of the year in 1977 and 1989. He also won a Grammy for a 2002 live comedy album by Robin Williams.

Asked what part of his career he loves best, Asher replied, “producing in the studio.” He still works as a producer and this year released “The Deep End” by Susanna Hoffs.

Asher was appointed Commander of the Order of the British Empire in 2015 for services to the British music industry.

He has been performing with Lee since 2016. And in 2018, Asher began performing with Jeremy Clyde of the ’60s pop duo Chad and Jeremy. Clyde’s partner, Chad Stuart, died in 2020.

During the 1960s when the two duos — Peter and Gordon, and Chad and Jeremy — were stars, a fan magazine speculated they might form a quartet to rival the Beatles.

“We never tried that,” Asher said. “We actually sang together once when we were on the same bill. Most often, the fan magazines would have us as deadly rivals, since we were the only two duos on the charts.”

Asher has authored a book, “The Beatles from A to Zed: An Alphabetical Mystery Tour.” Author David Jacks has published a biography about him. But Asher doesn’t see more books in the future.

“I don’t know what I’d write about,” he said. He does have other projects, however.

“I’ve got a couple of cruises coming up out of Miami. I’m hosting, and there’s a lot of music.”

For now, he’s happy to be playing Healdsburg with Lee.

“We haven’t seen each other for a while,” Asher said. “Arthur and I are both wine fans and we’ll be in Wine Country.”

You can reach Staff Writer Dan Taylor at dan.taylor@pressdemocrat.com or 707-521-5243. On Twitter @danarts.