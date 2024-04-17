Phil Rosenthal, creator, executive producer and host of the popular Netflix food and travel show, “Somebody Feed Phil,” gave a hint earlier this week of what to expect from his live performance tour starting this month.

Rosenthal will perform at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, June 6, at Santa Rosa’s Luther Burbank Center for the Performing Arts.

“People ask me, ‘What do you do in the live show?’ and what I want to tell them is, ‘The lights go down, I come on stage, I eat a sandwich, and then I leave,’” Rosenthal told WTOP Radio in Washington, D.C., during an interview earlier this week.

“I come out, I tell funny stories about everything that’s happened to me in my life and of course the show.” he added. “Then the second half of the show is all Q&A with the audience.”

Tickets cost $39.50, $49.50, $59.50 and $159.50 for post-show “Meet and Greet.”

Tickets may be purchased in person at the Luther Burbank Center for the Arts box office at 50 Mark West Springs Road, by phone at 707-546-3600 or online at lutherburbankcenter.org. Box office hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Rosenthal also was the creator, writer and executive producer of the CBS sitcom, “Everybody Loves Raymond,” which ran from 1996 to 2005.

