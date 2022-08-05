Phoebe Bridgers gives surprise performance at Healdsburg’s Little Saint

Popular indie musician Phoebe Bridgers made a surprise appearance at Little Saint in Healdsburg on Thursday.

The free show was advertised as having a “secret” guest, though many of the attendees knew about the artists’ planned appearance beforehand.

More than 100 attendees at the intimate Little Saint Lounge were thrilled when the Grammy-nominated musician took the stage. Bridgers is playing Outside Lands in San Francisco’s Golden Gate Park this weekend.

Bridgers appeared at the intimate venue with band mate Harrison Whitford.

Stay tuned for longer review of the event.