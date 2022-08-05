Subscribe

Phoebe Bridgers gives surprise performance at Healdsburg’s Little Saint

HEATHER IRWIN
PRESS DEMOCRAT
August 5, 2022, 8:14AM
Updated 33 minutes ago

Popular indie musician Phoebe Bridgers made a surprise appearance at Little Saint in Healdsburg on Thursday.

The free show was advertised as having a “secret” guest, though many of the attendees knew about the artists’ planned appearance beforehand.

More than 100 attendees at the intimate Little Saint Lounge were thrilled when the Grammy-nominated musician took the stage. Bridgers is playing Outside Lands in San Francisco’s Golden Gate Park this weekend.

Bridgers appeared at the intimate venue with band mate Harrison Whitford.

Stay tuned for longer review of the event.

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

The Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Sonoma County Gazette