Phoebe Bridgers spotted at Whole Foods in Santa Rosa

Grammy-nominated singer Phoebe Bridgers was spotted at a Whole Foods in Santa Rosa on Sunday, according to Twitter users.

An employee at the grocery store posted a selfie with Bridgers to their private Instagram account, according to a tweet posted by KQED arts senior editor Gabe Meline.

“All I know is she was spotted shopping at Whole Foods today. Don’t wanna blow up the IG of the employee who recognized her & took a fun selfie with her, but there’s photo evidence!” Meline posted.

For now, there are no answers as to why Bridgers was in Santa Rosa, but she recently has spent time in San Francisco.

On March 30, Bridgers posted a photo of her dog, Maxine, near the Golden Gate Bridge.

Although Bridgers now lives in Los Angeles, she spent time in Ukiah when she was younger, even winning the title of 2007 Junior Ukiah Idol, according to the Ukiah Daily Journal.

She also won first place in the mutton busting rodeo at Ukiah’s Redwood Empire Fair at age 9.

“I still have the belt buckle,” Bridgers said in an interview with The Paper Mixtape.