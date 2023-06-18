Photos: Day 2 of Country Summer Music Festival

What: Country Summer Music Festival

When: Through Sunday, June 18. Gates open at noon. Music starts at 1 p.m. Festival closes after the last act each day. Closing times are 10:30 p.m. Saturday and 8:30 p.m. Sunday.

Where: Sonoma County Fairgrounds, 1350 Bennett Valley Road, Santa Rosa

Admission: Single-day general admission is $109 - $115 (with Saturday being the only day at the higher price).

Information: countrysummer.com

Main Stage schedule:

Sunday

1 p.m. — Ashland Craft

2:45 p.m. — Tyler Farr

4:30 p.m. — Lee Brice

6:30 p.m. — Brothers Osborne