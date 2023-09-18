The 2023 Sonoma Plein Air Festival, a weeklong showcase of open-air artistry and creativity, came to an end Saturday with the annual art show and sale held in Sonoma Plaza.

Plein air (pronounced plen air) is the French phrase for painting outside and capturing the natural light.

This year’s art show and sale featured artists’ demonstrations, live music and hands-on art activities for all ages, including children’s art classes.

There were also oil and watercolor painting demonstrations by artists Marc Anderson and Geoff Allen, respectively.

The event attracts Plein Air painters from across the United States.

During Plein Air Week, each artist creates as many as 12 paintings while out and about in Sonoma, Marin and San Francisco, according to organizers.

When the paintings are sold, the artists keeps a majority of the proceeds, but the rest go to the Plein Air Foundation.

The nonprofit, all-volunteer foundation provides funding for creativity development and arts in education for the children and youth of Sonoma Valley.