The annual Monte Rio Variety Show in Monte Rio is the hottest ticket in town each summer even though the audience doesn’t know whom they are there to see until the person hits the stage.

Tickets to this year’s edition, the 112th annual show on July 27, is no different, the 1,500 available tickets selling out within days.

This year’s host will be “Star Trek Voyager” actor Robert Picardo. Some acts set to appear include Kix Brooks of Brooks and Dunn, Livingston Taylor, Tim Hockenberry, Billy Valentine and Gary Muledeer.

The show, featuring campers attending Bohemian Grove, the annual exclusive men-only summer retreat in Monte Rio, has in past years included Jimmy Buffet, The Grateful Dead’s Bob Weir, Steve Miller, Clint Black, Zac Brown and Bing Crosby.

Recent hosts have included former late-night host Conan O’Brien, NPR host Peter Sagal, and actor Malcolm McDowell.

The Bohemian Club of San Francisco hosted its first midsummer retreat in 1878. An 1880 newspaper report of a gathering there described it as a “joyous occasion.”

The annual show began in 1911 to raise money to build a Catholic church in Monte Rion, according to the show’s website.

It raises funds for the Monte Rio Fire Services Foundation, Monte Rio School Foundation and St. Catherine's Catholic Church.

For more information, go to monterioshow.com.