Pixar announces new 'Toy Story' prequel, first ever TV shows

Thursday was a big day for movie fans.

On what Disney dubbed its "Investor Day," the entertainment company broke news that it plans to launch a staggering amount of content in the next two years, including 10 Star Wars series and 10 Marvel series, as well as several exciting partnerships with Emeryville's Pixar.

The biggest news from Pixar is the announcement of "Lightyear," the origin story of the beloved astronaut from the "Toy Story" series. Originally voiced by Tim Allen, the role will now be reprised by Chris Evans. The film is slated to premiere on June 17, 2022.

Other new features include "Turning Red," from the director of the Academy Award-winning short "Bao," and "Luca," about a boy and his best friend (slated for June 2021).

For the first time, the studio plans to enter the realm of episodic television with several shows, including "Win or Lose," about a middle-school football team; a road trip show starring two characters from the "Cars" franchise; and a dog-focused spin-off of "Up," called "Dug Days."

If that wasn't enough, it'll also be releasing a collection of mini-shorts called "Pixar Popcorn," as well as the five-part documentary series, "Inside Pixar."

And while there will be a long wait until most of these arrive, Pixar's next release "Soul" is just a few weeks away, premiering on Christmas Day on Disney Plus alongside its latest SparkShort "Burrow."