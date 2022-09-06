Heat cancels Quick Draw at Sonoma Tuesday Night Market

The Sonoma Plein Air “Quick Draw” event has been canceled due to the heat. It had been scheduled for tonight, Tuesday, Sept. 6, to take place during the Tuesday Night Market on the Plaza. The event brings plein air artists participating in the festival to downtown Sonoma to paint and sell a single work created over the course of the evening.

“We are doing this out of an abundance of caution and concern for the health and safety of our participating artists as well as the general public due to the extreme heat conditions that will exist this afternoon,” said festival officials, adding they’d notified the artists and the City of Sonoma, as well as posting cancelation announcements on the festival’s social media pages.

The festival is still planning on staging its culminating Art Show & Sale on Saturday, Sept. 10 on the Sonoma Plaza. Visit sonomapleinair.com.