Poet Andrei Codrescu revisits his roots on the Russian River

Andrei Codrescu can cite a long list of successes during his career as a poet, novelist, screenwriter and National Public Radio commentator that have won him national and international attention.

However, one of the experiences he treasures most is the time he spent in the Russian River area in the 1970s, where he became friends with local poets.

“I bought a house in Monte Rio, and I made up words,” he recalled by phone from his home in Brooklyn.

“The best times were when nobody had any money,” Codrescu said. “Living there was cheap and pleasant. There was a lot of hope, and pleasure in being alive and being young.”

His love for those times and the people he knew then will bring him back May 5 for an appearance at the Occidental Center for the Arts to talk about whatever comes to mind.

Topics will include his latest poetry collection, “Too Late for Nightmares,” to be published in the fall, along with his fantasy novel, “Meat from the Goldrush.”

Codrescu is making a series of West Coast appearances, but Occidental will be his only North Bay stop.

‘’It occurred to me that since I have a new book of poetry coming out, I wanted to get everyone together,” he said.

Ticketholders will receive a poem by Codrescu in a limited handset letterpress broadside edition of 100, designed and printed by Pat Nolan and Eric Johnson at North Bay Letterpress Arts in Sebastopol.

During his Russian River years, Codrescu met every morning with poets Pat Nolan and Jeff Miller to discuss whatever was on their minds at the moment.

“We used to meet at the post office and then head to the coffee shop to read our mail,” Nolan remembered.

Nolan still lives in the area. Miller died in a car accident in 1977. In 2005, Codrescu revisited Monte Rio commemorate the 28th anniversary of Miller’s death, gathering with Nolan and other poets.

“Pat and I used to play pool together, and I wanted to lose,” Codrescu said. That’s because he wanted the game to last.

Codrescu is the author of more than 50 books of poetry, fiction, critical essays and commentary on art, life and literature.

He won the 1995 Peabody Award for the film “Road Scholar,” an American road movie that he wrote and starred in.

His book “So Recently a World: Selected Poems, 1968-2016,” was a National Book Award nominee.

And he was a regular commentator on National Public Radio’s news program, “All Things Considered,” from 1983 until 2016.

“It got too mainstream for my taste,” Codrescu said.

Born in Romania, Codrescu and his mother left the country In 1965. After some time in Italy, they moved to the United States in 1966, and settled in Detroit.

In 1989, Codrescu covered the Romanian Revolution of 1989 for National Public Radio and ABC News’s “Nightline.”

Reacting to Russian President Vladimire Putin’s invasion of the Ukraine earlier this year, the poet spoke with passion and plain words:

“That totally disgusting war criminal has lost his mind,” Codrescu said.

Romania shares a border with the Ukraine.

“Romanians are terrified,” he added. “I grew up in Romania, a Communist country in the era of the Soviet Union, with censorship and the fear of speaking anything that could be interpreted as sedition.”

Fortunately, the poet has more pleasant things to think about now.

“I want to have a conversation with friends about the good old days on the Russian River,” he said.

