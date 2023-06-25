we read the sky as if it is an unerring book

If life exists outside of Earth, it very likely could be found on Jupiter’s icy moon Europa, thanks to its potential to hold water. And if any life is discovered, their first exposure to our culture could be a poem penned by U.S. Poet Laureate Ada Limón, of Sonoma.

In her unprecedented second term as Poet Laureate, Limón was asked to write a piece that will be engraved, in her own hand writing, on a plaque to be installed on NASA’s Europa Clipper spacecraft. Currently under construction live on video, the mission is schedule to launch in October 2024, when it will begin a 1.8-billion-mile journey to explore Europa, Jupiter and its up to 95 other moons. The spacecraft won’t arrive at its target destination until 2030.

“Scientists think Europa’s ice shell is 10 to 15 miles (15 to 25 kilometers) thick, floating on an ocean 40 to 100 miles (60 to 150 kilometers) deep. So while Europa is only one-fourth the diameter of Earth, its ocean may contain twice as much water as all of Earth’s oceans combined. Europa’s vast and unfathomably deep ocean is widely considered the most promising place to look for life beyond Earth. A passing spacecraft might even be able to sample Europa’s ocean without landing on the moon’s surface because it is possible that Europa’s ocean may be leaking out into space,” according to NASA’s website.

Limón presented her poem, entitled “In Praise of Mystery: A Poem for Europa,” during a June 1 celebration at the Library of Congress in Washington D.C. She also shared the piece during a sold-out appearance Saturday at the di Rosa Preserve in Napa, where she called it “the strangest and most wonderful writing prompt I’ve ever received.”

The poem seeks to find connections between Earth and Europa, and the mystery of the unknown.

Limón was invited to visit NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena in January to see the spacecraft under construction, and meet the team who will be looking for life on Jupiter’s second moon.

Those interested can have their name engraved alongside the poem via NASA’s “Message in a Bottle” campaign, one of many that has sought to peacefully engage with life outside of Earth. Go to go.nasa.gov/MessageInABottle to learn more.

