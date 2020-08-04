Portia De Rossi blames bots, not Ellen DeGeneres, for show controversy

Perhaps it's understandable that Portia de Rossi would want to defend her wife, Ellen DeGeneres, as allegations of bullying, racism and sexual misconduct surround her daytime talk show and threaten to destroy her "be kind" persona.

On Monday morning, de Rossi responded to the controversy by proclaiming "I Stand By Ellen" on Instagram. She also thanked fans for their support.

But the "Arrested Development" star raised questions and further frustrated people with the suggestion that DeGeneres was the victim of a targeted social media attack in the form of bots. In her post, De Rossi wrote "#stopbotattacks," perhaps referring to tweets with the #ReplaceEllen hashtag that were trending earlier in the day.

De Rossi pushed the bot theory along with other hashtags of support, such as "#IStandWithEllenDeGeneres" and "#IStandByEllen."

De Rossi did not respond to an inquiry from People, asking whether she had verified that the controversy about her wife was being amplified by fake Twitter, Facebook or other social media accounts. Social bots typically work by generating fake accounts that more or less operate autonomously and disseminate certain ideas with the aim of shaping public discourse, usually on political issues, such as during the 2016 presidential election.

But whether DeGeneres is truly the victim of a targeted cyber attack, De Rossi's post irked many because it ignored the fact that the controversy has been brewing for months.

In multiple media reports, current and former employees of the "Ellen DeGeneres Show" have alleged that the host has knowingly or not overseen a "toxic," "sexist" and "racist" workplace culture.

"This can't be real," someone commented on De Rossi's post. "Have some accountability. It isn't made up when it's dozens of employees and years of bad stories. Stop acting like she is a victim when there are real victims."

One current and 10 former employees told BuzzFeed News last month about incidents of racism and intimidation on set -- a report that prompted WarnerMedia and a third-party firm to launch an internal investigation of workplace conditions at DeGeneres' eponymous show. Late last week, BuzzFeed News published an additional report in which dozens of former employees accused two executive producers of sexual misconduct, harassment and assault.

DeGeneres herself has not been implicated in the alleged racist incidents or in the sexual misconduct, but the view is that her own actions fostered a workplace culture in which employees felt they could not speak up about alleged abuses.

Over the years, DeGeneres also has been the subject of critical media reports and accounts from people who've dealt with her personally and professionally. In those reports, people have said she is privately cold, imperious or "power hungry." Several celebrities have weighed in on DeGeneres being "mean" when she's dealing with people who work with her or with people who aren't famous.

In 2016, Kathy Griffin wrote that DeGeneres has "a mean streak everyone knows about" in her book, "Kathy Griffin's Celebrity Run-Ins: My A-Z Index." In March, comedian Kevin T. Porter posted a tweet asking people to share instances of DeGeneres being "mean" and received more than 2,700 responses. But perhaps De Rossi might say some of those responses were generated by bots.

Last week, "Everybody Loves Raymond" star Brad Garrett called DeGeneres out. Garrett tweeted that it was "common knowledge" that people were mistreated on the set of DeGeneres' show. "Know more than one," he wrote, faulting her as much as producers who are the target of allegations. "Sorry but it comes from the top," he added.

"Back to the Future" actress Lea Thompson tweeted support for Garrett, retweeting an article about his statement and adding, "True story. It is."

Last week, DeGeneres sent an internal memo to employees, which was meant to be an apology, but many didn't see it that way, according to multiple reports.

In the memo, DeGeneres acknowledged that the culture doesn't match the expectations she set when she started the show 17 years ago on the principles of "happiness" and "respect."

While DeGeneres said she took "responsibility," because her name is on the show, her memo apparently left employees and many others dissatisfied because she didn't sound as though she was truly taking responsibility for any role she had in perpetuating that culture. Instead, she sounded as though she was largely blaming others by saying she wasn't able "to stay on top of everything and relied on others to do their jobs as they knew I'd want them done."

De Rossi's "bot" accusation also left people feeling that she was complicit in her wife's unwillingness to take responsibility. De Rossi's post garnered 32,000 likes within two hours of being posted, and some praised DeGeneres for her well-known philanthropy and for being "groundbreaking" in her representation of LGBTQ people in media.