‘Promised Land,’ set in Sonoma Valley, picked up by ABC

Drama series “Promised Land,” set in the Sonoma Valley, has been picked up by ABC, Variety reported Monday.

The show will follow two Latino families in the Sonoma Valley as they compete for power and money.

John Ortiz and Christina Ochoa star in the Wine Country family drama. Ortiz will play Joe Sandoval, the patriarch of the Sandoval family and owner of a Sonoma Valley winery and Ochoa will play his eldest daughter.

The show was ordered to pilot in early 2021, according to the Hollywood Reporter, but a release date and other details have not been released.

It has not been announced whether or not the series will be filmed in Sonoma County.

Matt Lopez, known most recently for the CTV drama “Gone,” will write the show.

Directing the series will be Michael Cuesta. Cuesta is known for his work with independent films and notably for directing the 2001 film L.I.E.