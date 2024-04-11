Emma Maidenberg, 28, grew up in Santa Rosa, attended college in Indiana and moved back here afterwards.

Her job is doing voice-overs for commercials, education courses and voicemail recordings, but for the past 10 years she has been using her voice in another way, as vocalist and lyricist with the pop music duo Prxzm (pronounced “Prism.”)

She formed the duo in 2014 when she met composer, arranger and multi-instrumentalist Nick Ortega at Indiana University after he posted a notice on the college’s Facebook page seeking a singer.

“We started hanging out together, became friends and decided to start a band,” Maidenberg said.

While the duo has recorded extensively and toured widely, chances to see Ortega ― who is originally from South Bend, Indiana, and now lives and works as a composer, arranger and graphic designer in Los Angeles ― and Maidenberg perform locally are fairly rare.

“We played the Railroad Square Music festival last summer, and we have played at the Lost Church and at Lagunitas,” she said.

On April 21, Maidenberg, Ortega and their frequent collaborator, guitarist Daniel Urquhart, band director at Santa Rosa’s Sonoma Academy, will perform at The California in downtown Santa Rosa.

The occasion is a release party for Prxzm’s first full, 11-song album, "Turn to the Sun,“ scheduled for release April 19.

“Our show is going to be our first time performing the whole album live, and maybe a couple of older songs,” Maidenberg said. “We’re excited to have the first performance of this album be in this community.”

The group has previously released four shorter, extended-play (or EP) recordings.

“I write all the lyrics and Nick does all the production and music,” Maidenberg said.

In addition to Urquhart, the duo also works with Denver guitarist Taylor Marvin.

Ortega’s piano and synthesizer melodies lend the music a dreamlike quality, while Maidenberg aims to make a point with her lyrics, but never lecture.

“It’s almost sneaking a message into a digestible format,” she said. “I want our audience to believe me, but it’s still really fun music.”

Consider this excerpt from “Eyes on You,” one of her songs from the new album: “Can you use your power for good?/ Wield a sword in the way that you should/ Can you be trusted? Can you be true?/ What happens with all eyes on you?”

“Our sound has evolved,” she said. “When we started out, we were a lot more focused on the electronic music industry. Since then, we’ve moved more toward an indie pop sound and audience. It all revolves around pop music in general.”

The duo’s mostly long-distance partnership has not kept Maidenberg and Ortega from working together closely.

“We work together online for two hours every day,” Maidenberg said. “And we livestream on Twitch.”

The duo plans to tour this summer, with dates in Seattle, Denver, San Francisco, Boston and New York.

Still, Maidenberg’s heart remains close to home.

“The music scene in Northern California, Sonoma County and Santa Rosa is important to me,” she said. “I’ve been living here a long time.”

